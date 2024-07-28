‘Whatever happens, the story will be beautiful’ – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot says goodbye to Olympic Games at home

published

‘These will be my last Games, I didn't want to regret anything’ rider tells L’Equipe of laser focus on training ahead of cross country MTB race

ELANCOURT FRANCE JULY 25 Pauline FerrandPrevot of Team France looks on in the team area during a Mountain Bike training session on Day1 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 25 2024 in Elancourt France Photo by Jared C TiltonGetty Images
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) at the Olympic Games mountain bike training session (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) has one of the most impressive palmarès in cycling, with 12 World Championship titles across disciplines – from road to mountain bike, cyclocross and gravel – but her final chance to add an Olympic Games medal to the tally is about to unfold at Élancourt Hill, near Paris. 

The signs of form have been strong in the two UCI Whoop Mountain Bike World Cup races Ferrand-Prévot has taken part in this year, with the French rider coming first in the cross-country Olympic races at Val di Sole and Nove Město however she sat out the rest. The 32-year-old, who is expected to turn her attention back to the road in 2025, has been focussed on training for the big goal ahead, lining up on Sunday as one of the favourites for the cross-country mountain bike race at her home Olympics.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.