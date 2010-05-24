Weylandt in hospital with dehydration

Image 1 of 2 Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) was delighted with his stage 3 Giro d'Italia victory. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The consequences of the intestinal problems which forced Wouter Weylandt of Quick Step out of the Giro d'Italia have left him hospital in Ghent, Belgium, suffering from dehydration.

Weylandt won the Giro's third stage ending in Middelburg, Netherlands but came down with intestinal problems during the race and was unable to start on Thursday. He returned home to Belgium, but the problem worsened.

On Friday, he went to the emergency unit of Ghent University Hospital, where he was taken into hospital. "He had serious dehydration," team manager Wilfried Peeters told Het Nieuwsblad. "He has lost 5 kilograms."

Team doctor Toon Cruyt said the problems should be resolved over the weekend.