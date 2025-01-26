'We've got to stop this massacre' - Calls for better road safety after 19-year-old Sara Piffer dies in Italy

Funeral of 19-year-old to be held on Monday as anger grows in Italy

Sara Piffer
Sara Piffer (Image credit: Instagram)

The death of 19-year-old Sara Piffer in Italy has sparked profound sadness but also anger after yet another young cyclist was killed in a collision with a car while out training. Official Italian statistics show that 204 cyclists died on the roads in 2024. 

"We've got to stop this massacre," former Giro d'Italia and Classics winner Francesco Moser, who lives in the same village near Trento as the Piffer family, told Tuttobiciweb

