Italian Continental racer Sara Piffer, 19, dies in training crash

By
published

Mendelspeck rider reportedly struck by the driver of a vehicle while riding in Trentino region

Sara Piffer (Team Mendelspeck)
Sara Piffer (Team Mendelspeck) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sara Piffer, an Italian racer with Continental team Mendelspeck, has died during a training ride on Friday morning in the northern Trentino region of her country when she was reportedly hit by the driver of a vehicle. She was 19.

Piffer was training on a minor road between the localities of Mezzocorona and Mezzolombardo when the incident happened. Attempts were made to save her life on the spot and she was subsequently evacuated by a hospital helicopter, but it was to no avail.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.