Wells to appear at Bay Area Dirt Roll fundraiser

Image 1 of 2 Todd Wells (Specialized) has won two mountain biking national championships already this year. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Todd Wells (Specialized) chasing the leaders on lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Olympic mountain bike team member and multiple-time US national champion Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) will make a rare Bay Area appearance for the second edition of the Bay Area's annual fundraising ride, The Dirt Roll, to be held on Sunday, February 6. Both road and off-road bicycle rides are offered.

The Dirt Roll is produced by The Northern California (Nor Cal) High School Cycling League and the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. It is a benefit ride attended by a host of mountain bike pioneers and cycling enthusiasts with an interest in ensuring that kids have safer roads and great trails for cycling. Proceeds from the Dirt Roll support the ongoing advocacy work being conducted by both organizations.

"I'd like to see a lot of cyclists come out and ride with me, we'll have a blast!" said Wells. "I've heard about the Camp Tamarancho trails, and I'm looking forward to riding them. And for somebody like me, who makes his living from the sport, there's something special about coming to one of the places where it all began."

"But think about the cause, too, because that's what you're really signing up for. These two organizations have done so much to provide and maintain good riding facilities over the years, it's scary to think how it would've been without them."

The Dirt Roll offers both recreational and competitive cyclists the opportunity to participate in a fun and well organized event, either on asphalt or dirt.

Ride groups are arranged according to ability level. All rides start at the San Geronimo Golf Course west of Fairfax, California, at 10:00 am (they roll out at 10:30 sharp). The rides, which are supported, traverse the pride of the Bay Area mountain bike trails: Camp Tamarancho; or for road riders, bucolic Marin backroads.

Both rides return to the San Geronimo Golf Course for a shower, lunch and awards ceremony with prizes. Then it's time to watch the Super Bowl on the big screen.

A fundraising minimum of $125 for adults and $75 for youth (18 and under) is required to join the ride.

This event was formerly known as The Dirt Bowl.

For more information or to register, visit www.dirtroll.org.