Wiens to lead Dirt Bowl fundraiser ride
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Super Bowl Sunday event benefits on and off road advocacy
Six-time Leadville 100 winner Dave Wiens will lead a new annual cycling event for the Bay Area, The Dirt Bowl, to be held on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7, 2010, in California.
"It's great to join the Marin County Bicycle Coalition in creating this exciting new ride. The League has been working to teach our young riders a high standard of trail etiquette and to do their part in maintaining trails, and the proceeds will bolster these efforts," said Matt Fritzinger, Director of the NorCal League.
For more information, visit www.dirtbowl.net.
