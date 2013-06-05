Wells and Woodruff maintain Pro XCT standings lead
Latest round held at Bump 'N Grind
Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) raced to victory at the Bump 'N Grind on June 2, in Birmingham, Alabama, to keep the top spot in the USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) men's standings, while Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) stayed on top of the women's standings.
Men
With his victory in Birmingham, Wells extended his series lead from 10 to 35 points over Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale). Bishop finished second to Wells at the Bump 'N Grind, giving Wells an 830-795 advantage in the season standings.
The rest of the top five men also remained unchanged with Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc) holding on to third place with 433 points after finishing fifth in Birmingham, Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles) maintained his fourth-place position with a sixth-place finish and now has 375 points, and Sam Schultz (Trek Factory Racing) retains fifth place with 280 points.
Women
Erica Tingey (Jamis) vaulted up to second place in the Pro XCT women's standings by virtue of her third-place showing at Bump 'N Grind, and now trails standings leader Woodruff by 50 points. Woodruff has 505 points on the season to Tingey's 455. The top five in the women's standings is rounded out by Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) in third with 445 points, Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) in fourth with 410 points, and Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing) in fifth with 375 points.
Team
On the strength of Wells' victory, Specialized Racing has taken over the top spot in the Pro XCT team standings. With four races remaining on the calendar, Specialized Racing holds a 1320-1226 advantage over Sho-Air/Cannondale. Trek Factory Racing sits in third place with 1095 points, followed by Kenda/Felt in fourth place with 401 points and Kona in fifth place with 283 points.
Next round
The next round of the Pro XCT will be the Missoula XC on June 22.
Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells
|830
|pts
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop
|795
|3
|Benjamin Sonntag
|433
|4
|Ryan Woodall
|375
|5
|Sam Schultz
|280
|6
|Cameron Jette
|273
|7
|Daniel Mcconnell
|250
|8
|Mitchell Hoke
|245
|9
|Alexander Grant
|201
|10
|Raphael Gagne
|200
|11
|Tristan Uhl
|195
|12
|Ryan Trebon
|190
|12
|Derek Zandstra
|190
|13
|Zachary Valdez*
|181
|14
|Miguel Martinez
|175
|15
|Antoine Caron*
|165
|16
|Robert Mccarty
|158
|17
|Colin Cares
|156
|18
|Geoff Kabush
|150
|19
|Adam Morka
|144
|20
|Casey Williams*
|133
|21
|Barry Wicks
|130
|22
|Lukas Flückiger
|115
|23
|Travis
|110
|24
|Kerry Werner*
|107
|25
|Russell Finsterwald*
|101
|26
|Max Plaxton
|100
|27
|Macky Franklin
|98
|27
|Kris Sneddon
|98
|28
|Christoph Sauser
|90
|29
|Menso De Jong
|84
|30
|Stephen Ettinger
|80
|30
|Victor Alber
|80
|31
|Cole Oberman
|78
|32
|Peter Glassford
|77
|33
|Jason Sager
|75
|34
|Rotem Ishay
|73
|35
|Shawn Milne
|71
|36
|Omar Fraser
|70
|36
|Payson Mcelveen*
|70
|37
|Thomas Turner
|69
|38
|Clinton Claassen
|64
|39
|Howard Grotts*
|60
|39
|Sid Taberlay
|60
|40
|Jason Siegle
|57
|41
|Keegan Swenson*
|55
|41
|Emil Lindgren
|55
|42
|Tristan Cowie
|54
|43
|Michael Zanetti*
|50
|44
|Elliot Reinecke
|40
|44
|Sean Donovan
|40
|44
|Joseph Maloney
|40
|44
|Josejuan Escarcega
|40
|44
|Colin Osborn
|40
|45
|Kalan Beisel
|38
|45
|Charles Jenkins
|38
|46
|Jacob Albrecht*
|37
|46
|Ivan Lizardi
|37
|47
|Miguel Valadez
|36
|48
|Alex Ryan
|35
|48
|Garet Steinmetz
|35
|48
|Kohei Yamamoto
|35
|49
|William Melone
|34
|50
|Connor Mccutcheon*
|32
|50
|Taylor Smith*
|32
|51
|Michiel Van Der Heijden*
|30
|51
|Joel Titius*
|30
|52
|Sean Leader
|29
|52
|Jakub Valigura
|29
|53
|Drew Edsall
|28
|53
|Ryan Chandler
|28
|54
|Gerald Drummond*
|26
|54
|David Hanes
|26
|55
|Michael Danish
|25
|56
|Davis Bentley*
|24
|56
|Ignacio Torres*
|24
|57
|Matt Gordon
|23
|58
|Bryan Fawley
|22
|58
|Brian Matter
|22
|59
|Riley Howard*
|21
|59
|Tanner Hurst*
|21
|60
|Ernie Watenpaugh
|19
|60
|David Flaten*
|19
|60
|Jeremy Martin*
|19
|61
|Dana Weber
|18
|61
|Osias Lozano
|18
|61
|Samuel Morrison
|18
|61
|Jonathan Sundt
|18
|62
|Craig Wohlschlaeger
|17
|62
|Kyle Taylor
|17
|62
|Conrad Stoltz
|17
|62
|Martin Cox
|17
|63
|Jaroslav Kulhavy
|16
|63
|Mathieu Bilodeau
|16
|63
|Filippo Barbieri
|16
|64
|Ely Woody
|15
|65
|Carl Decker
|14
|65
|Derek Hermon
|14
|65
|Nathan Guerra
|14
|65
|Michael Hosey
|14
|66
|Sam Chovan
|13
|66
|Eliel Anttila*
|13
|67
|Nathan Brown
|12
|67
|Kevin Bradford-Parish
|12
|67
|Jim Hewett
|12
|68
|Blake Harlan
|11
|68
|Sepp Kuss*
|11
|69
|Brad Wilhelm
|10
|69
|Matthew Freeman
|10
|69
|Keith Hargis
|10
|70
|Billy Wood
|9
|70
|Juancarlos Nunezgalvan*
|9
|71
|Paul Freiwald
|8
|72
|Josh Carlson
|6
|72
|Nick Truitt
|6
|72
|Miguel Ramos
|6
|73
|Hal Helbock
|5
|73
|Garnet Vertican
|5
|73
|Adam Looney
|5
|74
|Craig Kunz
|4
|74
|Ryan Geiger*
|4
|75
|Sam Gross*
|3
|76
|Wiley Mosley
|2
|76
|Thomas Bundgaard
|2
|77
|Alex Wild*
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Woodruff
|505
|pts
|2
|Erica Tingey
|455
|3
|Emily Batty
|445
|4
|Lea Davison
|410
|5
|Annie Last
|375
|6
|Judy Freeman
|321
|7
|Nina Baum
|300
|8
|Erin Huck
|290
|9
|Rebecca Henderson*
|265
|10
|Lesley Paterson
|250
|11
|Christina Gokey-Smith
|230
|12
|Marianne Vos
|175
|12
|Pua Mata
|175
|12
|Evelyn Dong
|175
|13
|Larissa Fitchett
|173
|14
|Caroline Mani
|152
|15
|Rebecca Gross
|150
|15
|Annika Langvad
|150
|16
|Shayna Powless*
|138
|17
|Amanda Sin
|134
|18
|Catherine Pendrel
|130
|19
|Erica Zaveta
|115
|19
|Georgia Gould
|115
|20
|Karlee Gendron*
|105
|21
|Jamie Busch
|101
|22
|Kelli Emmett
|100
|22
|Catherine Peacock
|100
|22
|Mikaela Kofman
|100
|23
|Erin Alders
|97
|24
|Emily Shields*
|90
|24
|Katerina Nash
|90
|25
|Tereza Hurikova
|80
|26
|Lisa Uranga
|76
|27
|Krista Park
|70
|28
|Beth Utley
|69
|29
|Victoria Barclay
|65
|30
|Kata Skaggs
|62
|31
|Vanessa Humic
|61
|32
|Katherine Sherwin
|55
|32
|Sarah Ruth Jansen
|55
|33
|Sydney Fox
|50
|33
|Amy Beisel
|50
|34
|Deidre York*
|45
|35
|Deyanira Guerrero
|40
|35
|Anna Dvorak
|40
|36
|Kelsey Withrow
|35
|37
|Amanda Carey
|27
|37
|Jill Behlen*
|27
|38
|Teal Stetson-Lee
|24
|39
|Mical Dyck
|22
|40
|Lorenza Morfin
|19
|41
|Rebecca Rusch
|18
|42
|Maghalie Rochette*
|12
|43
|Laura Bietola*
|11
|44
|Selene Yeager
|10
|45
|Haley Smith*
|9
|46
|Tracy Moseley
|8
|47
|Abby Strigel
|5
|48
|Heidi Rentz
|4
|49
|Kaila Hart*
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Racing
|1320
|pts
|2
|Sho-Air-Cannondale
|1226
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|1095
|4
|Kenda-Felt
|401
|5
|Kona
|283
