Wells and Nash win US Pro XCT

With the top spots already decided, the remainder of the 2014 USA Cycling Pro Mountain Bike Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) rankings came into focus following the July 26 Catamount Classic in Williston, Vermont.

Two weeks after Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sewed up the men’s and women’s Pro XCT titles, women’s riders vied for the remaining spots in the top five.

Nash capped things off in style during the elite women's race, finishing second at the Catamount Classic and upping her winning point total to a final 1400. Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's-VCGraphix.com) jumped from fourth to second in the standings with 920 points thanks to a fifth-place effort at the Classic, while Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) dropped from second to third with 915 points after not competing at the event. Catharine Pendrel’s (Luna Pro Team) 800 points remained unchanged after not recording any points this week, dropping her ranking from third to fourth. Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) worked her way into the top five with 800 points after taking third at the Catamount Classic.



