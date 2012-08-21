Trending

Wells and Mata top US Pro XCT standings after Wisconsin finale

Subaru Cup wraps up US national series for 2012

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) leads Ryan Woodall after the first climb

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) leads Ryan Woodall after the first climb
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) takes the lead heading in to the last lap

Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) takes the lead heading in to the last lap
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Monique Mata (Sho-Air) crosses the finish line in third place on the day.

Monique Mata (Sho-Air) crosses the finish line in third place on the day.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
20120818_Subaru_Cup_Pro_women0020.jpg Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) leads Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air) and Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec) through the Trek firelane.

Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) leads Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air) and Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec) through the Trek firelane.
(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

The USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) wrapped up on Saturday with the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin. With standings supremacy up for grabs, riders competed hard for every inch of terrain.

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) finished second in Saturday's race to collect 190 points and jump from third into the top spot of the US Pro XCT men's standings. Wells completed the season with 700 points, 70 points ahead of the second-place Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek). Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) matched Schultz's 630 points, but finished in third place because Schultz won the Missoula XC. Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) tumbled from the top spot into fourth place after finishing 18th in Wisconsin. Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) is the top-ranked U23 rider, placing fifth in the final standings with 560 points, only 15 points behind Cares.

Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air-Specialized) placed second in Wisconsin, but topped the final US Pro XCT women's standings with 730 points. The winner of Saturday's race, Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers), collected the maximum 200 points after winning on Saturday, but finished the season in third place with 580 points. Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) kept her second place in the series with a sixth place on the day and 680 points overall, while Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) slipped one spot into fourth with 500 points. Only five points behind Huck is Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers), who placed third in Saturday's race to finish the season with 495 points.

The top five of the Pro XCT team standings are unchanged after the previous standings update. Subaru-Trek topped the final standings with 194 points, 81 points ahead of the second-place Specialized Racing. Kenda-Felt Pro Mountain Bike Team finished in third place with 107 points, 22 points ahead of Luna Chix, which placed fourth, and 58 points ahead of BMC Mountain Bike Development Team.

See full coverage of the Subaru Cup weekend of racing.

Final 2012 US Pro XCT standings are below.

Elite men final US Pro XCT standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)700pts
2Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)630
3Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)630
4Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)575
5Russell Finsterwald* (Subaru-Trek)560
6Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)440
7Howard Grotts* (Specialized)400
8Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles/Mtfmx.Com)380
9Derek Zandstra (Scott-3 Rox Racing)370
10Jack Haig (Torq Nurtion)360
11Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory)350
12Adam Craig (Giant Rabo Bank)320
13Brendon Davids* (Sho-Air/Specialized)255
14Kerry Werner* (BMC Mountainbike Development Team Usa)217
15Max Plaxton (Specialized Racing)200
16Tj Woodruff (Momtentum Endurance Arizona Cyclist)196
17Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox)190
18Ryan Trebon190
19Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis)175
20Ignacio Torres (Turbo)170
21Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mounta)160
22Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)150
23Macky Franklin (Orbea Tuff Shed)143
24Emmanuel Valencia (Turbo)140
25Matthys Beukes130
26Peter Glassford (Momentum Endurance)130
27Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles)115
28Hector Fernando Riveros Paez110
29Antoine Caron (Subway-Genetik)100
30Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)100
31Robert Marion (American Classic/Xpedo P/B Max)97
32Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory R)90
33Jason Sager (Team Jamis)90
34Ernie Watenpaugh90
35Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox Racing)70
36Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant)70
37Troy Wells70
38Leandre Bouchard (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)60
39Mitchell Hoke60
40Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement/)60
41Kalan Beisel (Orbea Tuff Shed)56
42Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team)55
43Anthony Smith (Whole Athlete-Spec)55
44Phil Grove (Sportman & Ski Hau)50
45Evan Mcneely (Specialized Canada)50
46Diyer Rincon50
47Brennan Wodtli46
48John Curry (Gas/Intrinik)45
49Evan Guthrie* (Team Canada)45
50Braden Kappius40
51Kris Sneddon (Kona)40
52Adam Morka (Trek Canada)37
53Zachary Valdez* (Whole Athlete-Specialized)37
54Victor Alber (Super Cool Bike Shop/American Classic)35
55Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)35
56Kevin Mcconnell (Mercy-Specialized)35
57Skyler Trujillo35
58Seamus Powell* (Giant-Mid Atlantic Mtb Team)34
59Tad Elliott30
60Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket)30
61Peter Ostroski (Wild Things/Rocky)30
62Brent Gorman (Volkswagen Boise)28
63Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)28
64Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)27
65Kevin Bradford-Paris26
66Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)26
67Russell Stevenson25
68Payson Mcelveen* (Rock Mountain Chocolate Factory Devo)24
69Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli)24
70Bryan Alders (Epic Pro Cycling Team)22
71Colton Andersen (Rocky Mountain Cho)22
72Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)22
73Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)20
74Jj Clark20
75Cole Oberman (Breakawaybikes.Com)20
76Dana Weber (Pro Bike Supply)20
77Mitch Bailey (Trek Canada)18
78Logan Wetzel (Noble Bikes)18
79Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Homes)16
80Gert Heyns16
81Clint Muhlfeld (Sportsman & Ski Ha)16
82Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing)16
83Tyson Wagler* (Scott-3Roxracing)16
84Chris Baddick14
85Greg Krieger14
86Bryan Fawley (Orbea Tuff Shed)14
87Tyler Gauthier (Culvers p/b Meyer Family Visio)13
88Blake Zumbrunnen13
89Matt Butterfield (Great Northern Cycling/Gncc)12
90Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt)12
91Jean-Philippe Thibault (CVM 2 Vals)12
92David Harrison (Wild Rockies Racing Team/Wild Rockies Inc)11
93Ronald Stawicki (Polska)11
94Cameron Chambers10
95Matt Gordon (Team Cycle Progression)9
96Hilvar Malaver8
97Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)7
98Ken Benesh6
99Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized)6
100Mark Parmelee (Cycletherapy Racing)5
101Trevor Walz4
102Blake Harlan (Ya Gotta Giv'R)3
103Josh Whitney3

Elite women final US Pro XCT standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized)730pts
2Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek)680
3Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)580
4Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's)500
5Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11)495
6Zephanie Blasi (WXC World Racing)420
7Amanda Sin (Scott-3 Rox Racing)300
8Rose Grant (Sportsman and Ski Haus)290
9Jamie Busch (Calmar/Quadzilla Racing)290
10Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling)290
11Andreanne Pichette (OPUS-OGC/Equipe Queb)260
12Nina Baum (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)240
13Krista Park (Cannondale/NoTubes)210
14Catherine Pendrel (Team Luna Chix)200
15Deidre York*200
16Katerina Nash (Team Luna Chix)190
17Allison Mann (Sho-Air/Specialized)188
18Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada)180
19Lauren Catlin* (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/Dev)176
20Erica Tingey (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)175
21Katie Compton (Giant RaboBank Team)170
22Mariske Strauss* (Pepper Palace.Spin-Tech Training p/b ABR)170
23Sage Wilderman (Kenda/Felt)170
24Evelyn Dong160
25Georgia Gould (Team Luna Chix)160
26Sarah Kaufman (Stan's No Tube Elite Women's Team)160
27Lea Davidson (Specialized Racing)150
28Mikaela Kofman (Scott-3Rox Racing)150
29Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Pat's)140
30Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)130
31Kelly Boniface120
32Jane Rynbrandt110
33Daniela Chavz100
34Heidi Rentz100
35Jennifer Smith (Trek/VW)100
36Valerie Maunier (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci/ Cyc)95
37Jaime Brede90
38Teal Stetson-Lee (Team Luna Chix)90
39Bryna Blanchard (Windham Mountain Cycling Club)90
40Kaila Hart (Stan's No Tube Elite Women's Team)82
41Katie Sodergren80
42Rebecca Blatt70
43Haley Smith (Norco Evolution)70
44Elisa Otter (Southern Express)60
45Alicia Rose Pastore (BMC MTB Development Stans No Tubes/Kenda)59
46Elizabeth English55
47Vicky Barclay (Stans No Tubes Women)50
48Karen Jarchow50
49Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)50
50Jill Behlen*45
51Lisa Uranga (PACC)45
52Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonels/Sho-Air)40
53Laurence Harvey (Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure P)40
54Katherine O'shea (Torq Nutrition)40
55Meghan Korol (Pepper Palace.Spin-Tech Training p/b ABR)35
56Sarah Sturm (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/Devo)35
57Liz Carrington (Bear Valley Bikes)30
58Haley Smith* (Team Canada)30
59Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team)28
60Melanie Long (Tough Girl/ Scott)28
61Shannon Holden (Vanderkitten Focus/Vanderkitten)24
62LANTHIER NADEA Andreane (Rocky Mountain Factory)20
63Linnea Dixson*16
64Anna Fortner (The Team-SoCalCross)15
65Caeli Barron (Cynergy Racing)9
66Vanessa Humic5