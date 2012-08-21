Wells and Mata top US Pro XCT standings after Wisconsin finale

Image 1 of 4 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) leads Ryan Woodall after the first climb (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 2 of 4 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) takes the lead heading in to the last lap (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 3 of 4 Monique Mata (Sho-Air) crosses the finish line in third place on the day. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 4 of 4 20120818_Subaru_Cup_Pro_women0020.jpg Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) leads Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air) and Andreanne Pichette (Equipe du Quebec) through the Trek firelane. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

The USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) wrapped up on Saturday with the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin. With standings supremacy up for grabs, riders competed hard for every inch of terrain.

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) finished second in Saturday's race to collect 190 points and jump from third into the top spot of the US Pro XCT men's standings. Wells completed the season with 700 points, 70 points ahead of the second-place Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek). Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) matched Schultz's 630 points, but finished in third place because Schultz won the Missoula XC. Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) tumbled from the top spot into fourth place after finishing 18th in Wisconsin. Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) is the top-ranked U23 rider, placing fifth in the final standings with 560 points, only 15 points behind Cares.

Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air-Specialized) placed second in Wisconsin, but topped the final US Pro XCT women's standings with 730 points. The winner of Saturday's race, Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers), collected the maximum 200 points after winning on Saturday, but finished the season in third place with 580 points. Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) kept her second place in the series with a sixth place on the day and 680 points overall, while Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) slipped one spot into fourth with 500 points. Only five points behind Huck is Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers), who placed third in Saturday's race to finish the season with 495 points.

The top five of the Pro XCT team standings are unchanged after the previous standings update. Subaru-Trek topped the final standings with 194 points, 81 points ahead of the second-place Specialized Racing. Kenda-Felt Pro Mountain Bike Team finished in third place with 107 points, 22 points ahead of Luna Chix, which placed fourth, and 58 points ahead of BMC Mountain Bike Development Team.

Final 2012 US Pro XCT standings are below.

Elite men final US Pro XCT standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) 700 pts 2 Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) 630 3 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) 630 4 Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) 575 5 Russell Finsterwald* (Subaru-Trek) 560 6 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) 440 7 Howard Grotts* (Specialized) 400 8 Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles/Mtfmx.Com) 380 9 Derek Zandstra (Scott-3 Rox Racing) 370 10 Jack Haig (Torq Nurtion) 360 11 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory) 350 12 Adam Craig (Giant Rabo Bank) 320 13 Brendon Davids* (Sho-Air/Specialized) 255 14 Kerry Werner* (BMC Mountainbike Development Team Usa) 217 15 Max Plaxton (Specialized Racing) 200 16 Tj Woodruff (Momtentum Endurance Arizona Cyclist) 196 17 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) 190 18 Ryan Trebon 190 19 Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis) 175 20 Ignacio Torres (Turbo) 170 21 Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mounta) 160 22 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) 150 23 Macky Franklin (Orbea Tuff Shed) 143 24 Emmanuel Valencia (Turbo) 140 25 Matthys Beukes 130 26 Peter Glassford (Momentum Endurance) 130 27 Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 115 28 Hector Fernando Riveros Paez 110 29 Antoine Caron (Subway-Genetik) 100 30 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) 100 31 Robert Marion (American Classic/Xpedo P/B Max) 97 32 Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory R) 90 33 Jason Sager (Team Jamis) 90 34 Ernie Watenpaugh 90 35 Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox Racing) 70 36 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant) 70 37 Troy Wells 70 38 Leandre Bouchard (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci) 60 39 Mitchell Hoke 60 40 Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement/) 60 41 Kalan Beisel (Orbea Tuff Shed) 56 42 Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team) 55 43 Anthony Smith (Whole Athlete-Spec) 55 44 Phil Grove (Sportman & Ski Hau) 50 45 Evan Mcneely (Specialized Canada) 50 46 Diyer Rincon 50 47 Brennan Wodtli 46 48 John Curry (Gas/Intrinik) 45 49 Evan Guthrie* (Team Canada) 45 50 Braden Kappius 40 51 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 40 52 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) 37 53 Zachary Valdez* (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 37 54 Victor Alber (Super Cool Bike Shop/American Classic) 35 55 Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt) 35 56 Kevin Mcconnell (Mercy-Specialized) 35 57 Skyler Trujillo 35 58 Seamus Powell* (Giant-Mid Atlantic Mtb Team) 34 59 Tad Elliott 30 60 Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket) 30 61 Peter Ostroski (Wild Things/Rocky) 30 62 Brent Gorman (Volkswagen Boise) 28 63 Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized) 28 64 Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized) 27 65 Kevin Bradford-Paris 26 66 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 26 67 Russell Stevenson 25 68 Payson Mcelveen* (Rock Mountain Chocolate Factory Devo) 24 69 Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli) 24 70 Bryan Alders (Epic Pro Cycling Team) 22 71 Colton Andersen (Rocky Mountain Cho) 22 72 Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 22 73 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 20 74 Jj Clark 20 75 Cole Oberman (Breakawaybikes.Com) 20 76 Dana Weber (Pro Bike Supply) 20 77 Mitch Bailey (Trek Canada) 18 78 Logan Wetzel (Noble Bikes) 18 79 Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Homes) 16 80 Gert Heyns 16 81 Clint Muhlfeld (Sportsman & Ski Ha) 16 82 Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing) 16 83 Tyson Wagler* (Scott-3Roxracing) 16 84 Chris Baddick 14 85 Greg Krieger 14 86 Bryan Fawley (Orbea Tuff Shed) 14 87 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers p/b Meyer Family Visio) 13 88 Blake Zumbrunnen 13 89 Matt Butterfield (Great Northern Cycling/Gncc) 12 90 Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt) 12 91 Jean-Philippe Thibault (CVM 2 Vals) 12 92 David Harrison (Wild Rockies Racing Team/Wild Rockies Inc) 11 93 Ronald Stawicki (Polska) 11 94 Cameron Chambers 10 95 Matt Gordon (Team Cycle Progression) 9 96 Hilvar Malaver 8 97 Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic) 7 98 Ken Benesh 6 99 Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 6 100 Mark Parmelee (Cycletherapy Racing) 5 101 Trevor Walz 4 102 Blake Harlan (Ya Gotta Giv'R) 3 103 Josh Whitney 3