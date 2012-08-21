Wells and Mata top US Pro XCT standings after Wisconsin finale
Subaru Cup wraps up US national series for 2012
The USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) wrapped up on Saturday with the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin. With standings supremacy up for grabs, riders competed hard for every inch of terrain.
Related Articles
Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) finished second in Saturday's race to collect 190 points and jump from third into the top spot of the US Pro XCT men's standings. Wells completed the season with 700 points, 70 points ahead of the second-place Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek). Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) matched Schultz's 630 points, but finished in third place because Schultz won the Missoula XC. Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) tumbled from the top spot into fourth place after finishing 18th in Wisconsin. Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek) is the top-ranked U23 rider, placing fifth in the final standings with 560 points, only 15 points behind Cares.
Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air-Specialized) placed second in Wisconsin, but topped the final US Pro XCT women's standings with 730 points. The winner of Saturday's race, Judy Freeman (Crank Brothers), collected the maximum 200 points after winning on Saturday, but finished the season in third place with 580 points. Heather Irmiger (Subaru Trek) kept her second place in the series with a sixth place on the day and 680 points overall, while Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) slipped one spot into fourth with 500 points. Only five points behind Huck is Chloe Woodruff (Crank Brothers), who placed third in Saturday's race to finish the season with 495 points.
The top five of the Pro XCT team standings are unchanged after the previous standings update. Subaru-Trek topped the final standings with 194 points, 81 points ahead of the second-place Specialized Racing. Kenda-Felt Pro Mountain Bike Team finished in third place with 107 points, 22 points ahead of Luna Chix, which placed fourth, and 58 points ahead of BMC Mountain Bike Development Team.
See full coverage of the Subaru Cup weekend of racing.
Final 2012 US Pro XCT standings are below.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (Specialized Racing)
|700
|pts
|2
|Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)
|630
|3
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)
|630
|4
|Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)
|575
|5
|Russell Finsterwald* (Subaru-Trek)
|560
|6
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)
|440
|7
|Howard Grotts* (Specialized)
|400
|8
|Ryan Woodall (Top Gear Bicycles/Mtfmx.Com)
|380
|9
|Derek Zandstra (Scott-3 Rox Racing)
|370
|10
|Jack Haig (Torq Nurtion)
|360
|11
|Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory)
|350
|12
|Adam Craig (Giant Rabo Bank)
|320
|13
|Brendon Davids* (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|255
|14
|Kerry Werner* (BMC Mountainbike Development Team Usa)
|217
|15
|Max Plaxton (Specialized Racing)
|200
|16
|Tj Woodruff (Momtentum Endurance Arizona Cyclist)
|196
|17
|Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox)
|190
|18
|Ryan Trebon
|190
|19
|Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis)
|175
|20
|Ignacio Torres (Turbo)
|170
|21
|Jeremy Martin (Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mounta)
|160
|22
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|150
|23
|Macky Franklin (Orbea Tuff Shed)
|143
|24
|Emmanuel Valencia (Turbo)
|140
|25
|Matthys Beukes
|130
|26
|Peter Glassford (Momentum Endurance)
|130
|27
|Menso De Jong (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|115
|28
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez
|110
|29
|Antoine Caron (Subway-Genetik)
|100
|30
|Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)
|100
|31
|Robert Marion (American Classic/Xpedo P/B Max)
|97
|32
|Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory R)
|90
|33
|Jason Sager (Team Jamis)
|90
|34
|Ernie Watenpaugh
|90
|35
|Cameron Jette (Scott-3 Rox Racing)
|70
|36
|Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima / Giant)
|70
|37
|Troy Wells
|70
|38
|Leandre Bouchard (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci)
|60
|39
|Mitchell Hoke
|60
|40
|Samuel Morrison (The Gear Movement/)
|60
|41
|Kalan Beisel (Orbea Tuff Shed)
|56
|42
|Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team)
|55
|43
|Anthony Smith (Whole Athlete-Spec)
|55
|44
|Phil Grove (Sportman & Ski Hau)
|50
|45
|Evan Mcneely (Specialized Canada)
|50
|46
|Diyer Rincon
|50
|47
|Brennan Wodtli
|46
|48
|John Curry (Gas/Intrinik)
|45
|49
|Evan Guthrie* (Team Canada)
|45
|50
|Braden Kappius
|40
|51
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|40
|52
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|37
|53
|Zachary Valdez* (Whole Athlete-Specialized)
|37
|54
|Victor Alber (Super Cool Bike Shop/American Classic)
|35
|55
|Drew Edsall (Kenda / Felt)
|35
|56
|Kevin Mcconnell (Mercy-Specialized)
|35
|57
|Skyler Trujillo
|35
|58
|Seamus Powell* (Giant-Mid Atlantic Mtb Team)
|34
|59
|Tad Elliott
|30
|60
|Nathan Guerra (Vision/Wheel & Sprocket)
|30
|61
|Peter Ostroski (Wild Things/Rocky)
|30
|62
|Brent Gorman (Volkswagen Boise)
|28
|63
|Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)
|28
|64
|Ben Bostrom (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|27
|65
|Kevin Bradford-Paris
|26
|66
|Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)
|26
|67
|Russell Stevenson
|25
|68
|Payson Mcelveen* (Rock Mountain Chocolate Factory Devo)
|24
|69
|Corey Stelljes (The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycli)
|24
|70
|Bryan Alders (Epic Pro Cycling Team)
|22
|71
|Colton Andersen (Rocky Mountain Cho)
|22
|72
|Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)
|22
|73
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|20
|74
|Jj Clark
|20
|75
|Cole Oberman (Breakawaybikes.Com)
|20
|76
|Dana Weber (Pro Bike Supply)
|20
|77
|Mitch Bailey (Trek Canada)
|18
|78
|Logan Wetzel (Noble Bikes)
|18
|79
|Cody Canning (Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Homes)
|16
|80
|Gert Heyns
|16
|81
|Clint Muhlfeld (Sportsman & Ski Ha)
|16
|82
|Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing)
|16
|83
|Tyson Wagler* (Scott-3Roxracing)
|16
|84
|Chris Baddick
|14
|85
|Greg Krieger
|14
|86
|Bryan Fawley (Orbea Tuff Shed)
|14
|87
|Tyler Gauthier (Culvers p/b Meyer Family Visio)
|13
|88
|Blake Zumbrunnen
|13
|89
|Matt Butterfield (Great Northern Cycling/Gncc)
|12
|90
|Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt)
|12
|91
|Jean-Philippe Thibault (CVM 2 Vals)
|12
|92
|David Harrison (Wild Rockies Racing Team/Wild Rockies Inc)
|11
|93
|Ronald Stawicki (Polska)
|11
|94
|Cameron Chambers
|10
|95
|Matt Gordon (Team Cycle Progression)
|9
|96
|Hilvar Malaver
|8
|97
|Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic)
|7
|98
|Ken Benesh
|6
|99
|Justin Piontek (The Bike Hub/Specialized)
|6
|100
|Mark Parmelee (Cycletherapy Racing)
|5
|101
|Trevor Walz
|4
|102
|Blake Harlan (Ya Gotta Giv'R)
|3
|103
|Josh Whitney
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|730
|pts
|2
|Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek)
|680
|3
|Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race Club)
|580
|4
|Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's)
|500
|5
|Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11)
|495
|6
|Zephanie Blasi (WXC World Racing)
|420
|7
|Amanda Sin (Scott-3 Rox Racing)
|300
|8
|Rose Grant (Sportsman and Ski Haus)
|290
|9
|Jamie Busch (Calmar/Quadzilla Racing)
|290
|10
|Rebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling)
|290
|11
|Andreanne Pichette (OPUS-OGC/Equipe Queb)
|260
|12
|Nina Baum (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women)
|240
|13
|Krista Park (Cannondale/NoTubes)
|210
|14
|Catherine Pendrel (Team Luna Chix)
|200
|15
|Deidre York*
|200
|16
|Katerina Nash (Team Luna Chix)
|190
|17
|Allison Mann (Sho-Air/Specialized)
|188
|18
|Cayley Brooks (Trek Canada)
|180
|19
|Lauren Catlin* (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/Dev)
|176
|20
|Erica Tingey (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain)
|175
|21
|Katie Compton (Giant RaboBank Team)
|170
|22
|Mariske Strauss* (Pepper Palace.Spin-Tech Training p/b ABR)
|170
|23
|Sage Wilderman (Kenda/Felt)
|170
|24
|Evelyn Dong
|160
|25
|Georgia Gould (Team Luna Chix)
|160
|26
|Sarah Kaufman (Stan's No Tube Elite Women's Team)
|160
|27
|Lea Davidson (Specialized Racing)
|150
|28
|Mikaela Kofman (Scott-3Rox Racing)
|150
|29
|Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager/Pat's)
|140
|30
|Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)
|130
|31
|Kelly Boniface
|120
|32
|Jane Rynbrandt
|110
|33
|Daniela Chavz
|100
|34
|Heidi Rentz
|100
|35
|Jennifer Smith (Trek/VW)
|100
|36
|Valerie Maunier (Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci/ Cyc)
|95
|37
|Jaime Brede
|90
|38
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Team Luna Chix)
|90
|39
|Bryna Blanchard (Windham Mountain Cycling Club)
|90
|40
|Kaila Hart (Stan's No Tube Elite Women's Team)
|82
|41
|Katie Sodergren
|80
|42
|Rebecca Blatt
|70
|43
|Haley Smith (Norco Evolution)
|70
|44
|Elisa Otter (Southern Express)
|60
|45
|Alicia Rose Pastore (BMC MTB Development Stans No Tubes/Kenda)
|59
|46
|Elizabeth English
|55
|47
|Vicky Barclay (Stans No Tubes Women)
|50
|48
|Karen Jarchow
|50
|49
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|50
|50
|Jill Behlen*
|45
|51
|Lisa Uranga (PACC)
|45
|52
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonels/Sho-Air)
|40
|53
|Laurence Harvey (Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure P)
|40
|54
|Katherine O'shea (Torq Nutrition)
|40
|55
|Meghan Korol (Pepper Palace.Spin-Tech Training p/b ABR)
|35
|56
|Sarah Sturm (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/Devo)
|35
|57
|Liz Carrington (Bear Valley Bikes)
|30
|58
|Haley Smith* (Team Canada)
|30
|59
|Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team)
|28
|60
|Melanie Long (Tough Girl/ Scott)
|28
|61
|Shannon Holden (Vanderkitten Focus/Vanderkitten)
|24
|62
|LANTHIER NADEA Andreane (Rocky Mountain Factory)
|20
|63
|Linnea Dixson*
|16
|64
|Anna Fortner (The Team-SoCalCross)
|15
|65
|Caeli Barron (Cynergy Racing)
|9
|66
|Vanessa Humic
|5
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy