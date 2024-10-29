'We'll see' – Mark Cavendish leaves the door open to riding the 2025 Tour de France

Stage win record holder expected to retire after Singapore criterium but talks about missing the Tour de France buzz

Mark Cavendish celebrates his record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage victory during the 2024 race
Mark Cavendish celebrates his record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage victory during the 2024 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish has hinted that his professional career may not yet be over and left the door open to him possibly returning to the Tour de France in 2025. 

The 39-year-old Manxman won a record-breaking 35th stage victory at this year's Tour de France but has suggested that he would never ride the Tour again. 

