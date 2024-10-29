'We'll see' – Mark Cavendish leaves the door open to riding the 2025 Tour de France

Mark Cavendish has hinted that his professional career may not yet be over and left the door open to him possibly returning to the Tour de France in 2025.

The 39-year-old Manxman won a record-breaking 35th stage victory at this year's Tour de France but has suggested that he would never ride the Tour again.

Tour de France organiser ASO announced that the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium on November 10 would be Cavendish's last race, but the Manxman seemed to suggest he is having second thoughts during the presentation of the 2025 Tour de France route in Paris on Tuesday. It could also be a ploy agreed with ASO to raise attention before he confirms his retirement in Singapore.

"Like everyone who has ridden the Tour de France or the Tour de France Femmes, you finish it and you think: 'I'll never do that again,' then a couple of days later, you miss and you long for the buzz the year after," Cavendish said on stage at the presentation.

When asked how being 40 next July and going for a 36th stage victory computed, Cavendish refused to confirm his racing career – and so his presence at the Tour de France – was over.

"Yeah, we'll see…." he said with a smile.

Cavendish has not raced since completing the 2024 Tour de France in July and only rode a few post-Tour criteriums.

The Tour de France criteriums in Saitama, Japan and then Singapore could be his last day and provide a fitting Tour de France-themed farewell. Yet Cavendish still loves racing and so could decide to race on, just as he did after he crashed out of the 2023 Tour de France.

Cavendish is expected to take up some kind of role at the Astana Qazaqstan team that has secured new funding from Chinese carbon fibre producer XDS Carbon-Tech, which has become a majority stakeholder and sponsor of the team. Team manager Alexander Vinokourov has signed 12 riders for 2025 as the team tries to score enough ranking points to stay in the WorldTour or at least secure automatic invitations to the Grand Tours and WorldTour one-day races.

From now he has been enjoying time with his family, without the constant demands of life as a professional rider.

"Life has been great. I've been riding my bike, spending time with my kids. I just haven't been shouting at races any more," he said at the Tour de France route presentation.

"I've been travelling and I've been busy. I've just come back from a holiday with my children. It was the first time I could really enjoy a holiday, which is very, very nice."

Cavendish and other big-name riders are expected to travel to Saitama from Paris. Cyclingnews Australian Editor Simone Giuliani will attend the criteriums to provide news and feature interviews from the final events of the 2024 season.