Mark Cavendish confirmed for last dance at November Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium

Mark Cavendish will ride the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium in November, with the event expected to bring down the curtain on his long and successful career.

Cavendish has not raced competitively since winning a record breaking 35th stage at the Tour de France and finishing the race in Nice. He took part in several post-Tour de France criteriums but there are currently no plans for him to ride in major races with Astana Qazaqstan.

The Manxman was a guest and spectator at the Paris Olympics last week and is now spending time with his family on the Isle of Man according to his latest social media posts.

Cyclingnews understands that Cavendish will not ride the Tour of Britain as part of the Great Britain squad and he is unlikely to race any major UCI races in the final months of 2024.

The Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium will likely be his last dance, the event’s ties to the Tour de France offering a way to celebrate his 35 stage victories and his long career.

Cycling Weekly first reported that Cavendish will ride the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium and now the event organisers confirmed Cavendish’s presence. Jasper Philipsen, Chris Froome and Biniam Girmay will also take part, with other riders announced to be confirmed nearer the date.

Cavendish is likely to be feted at the presentation of the 2025 Tour de France route in Paris on October 29 and he could also ride the Saitama Tour de France criterium in Japan on November 2.

“This season has been pretty eventful, but I've had some time to rest and recharge and I'm ready to get back to racing,” Cavendish said, without specifying if he will race competitively again before the end of his career.

"I’m very excited to race in the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium again. I've been here the last two years and it's been a sublime experience each time.

“I came close to winning in Singapore last year and I'm definitely going for the win this time. I'll be working towards that and look forward to seeing you all again."

The Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium is held across two days, with a family day, a local amateur race and other activities held in central Singapore.