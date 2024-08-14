Mark Cavendish confirmed for last dance at November Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium

By
published

Manxman to celebrate Tour de France success in Asia but unlikely to race again with Astana Qazaqstan

Mark Cavendish during the 2024 Tour de France
Mark Cavendish during the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Mark Cavendish will ride the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium in November, with the event expected to bring down the curtain on his long and successful career. 

Cavendish has not raced competitively since winning a record breaking 35th stage at the Tour de France and finishing the race in Nice. He took part in several post-Tour de France criteriums but there are currently no plans for him to ride in major races with Astana Qazaqstan.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

