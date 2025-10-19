'We wanted to do good but I didn't expect to be that good' - Unbeatable Paul Magnier celebrates five bunch sprints out of five at Tour of Guangxi

By Contributions from published

Soudal-QuickStep sprinter ends with 19 wins in hugely successful 2025 season

2025 Tour of Guangxi: Paul Magnier celebrates his points jersey victory after five stage wins
2025 Tour of Guangxi: Paul Magnier celebrates his points jersey victory after five stage wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Magnier may only be in his second year as a WorldTour pro, but the French sprinter proved on Sunday in the Tour of Guangxi in some ways he's already in a league of his own as he blasted his way to a fifth bunch sprint victory out of a possible five this week in China.

From stage 1 in Fangchenggang all the way through stage 6 in Nanning, the 21-year-old Soudal-QuickStep racer has been simply unbeatable in his own speciality.

It seems hard to believe that Magnier only claimed his first win at the WorldTour level as recently as the 2025 Tour de Pologne.

Yet thanks to his remarkably strong second half of the season, he's ended up with 19 victories in his palmares in 2025. All bar one - his first race of the season, the Etoile de Bessèges - taken from June onwards, and just one less than the most prolifically successful rider of the year, the all-conquering Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.