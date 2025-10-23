'We still believe we can fight for the win'- Visma-Lease a Bike back Jonas Vingegaard to take on Tadej Pogačar in 2026 Tour de France

Team manager Richard Plugge sees stages for Wout van Aert in back-loaded mountainous route

COURCHEVEL - COL DE LA LOZE, FRANCE - JULY 24: (L-R) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike attack in the breakaway during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 18 a 171.5km stage from Vif to Courchevel - Col de la Loze 2298m / #UCIWT / on July 24, 2025 in Courchevel - Col de la Loze, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard leads Tadej Pogačar during the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike team manager Richard Plugge liked what he saw at the 2026 Tour de France route presentation in Paris, optimistic that Jonas Vingegaard can challenge four-time winner Tadej Pogačar next July.

The Dane beat Pogačar in 2022 and 2023, but the Slovenian and UAE Team Emirates-XRG bounced back to dominate the Tour in 2024 and 2025.

"We still believe we can fight for the win," Plugge told Het Laatste Nieuws after the route presentation in the Paris Palais des Congrès, just beyond the Champs Élysées, where the Tour finishes each July.

Plugge is hoping that Visma-Lease a Bike can take on Pogačar on the final decisive stages to L'Alpe d'Huez.

Wout Van Aert went close to a stage victory three times this year, before finally winning stage 21 to Paris that included the climb to Montmartre. The final stage in 2026 again climbs the iconic cobbled streets but via a different road from the Champs Élysées, with more time for some sprinters to catch any attacks.

”The mountains are spread out over the course, but it’s still quite backloaded with a hard last week," Grischa Niermann said of the route.

"Alpe d’Huez is indeed also a very iconic climb, but stage 19 will be more explosive with a big showdown there, as there are no major climbs before.

