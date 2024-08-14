'We have until the end of September' - Clock is ticking for Saint Michel-Mavic-Auber93 to find new financial co-sponsor

By
published

End of September deadline to replace Mavic as financial co-sponsor

VILLARSSUROLLON SWITZERLAND JUNE 16 Marion Bunel of France and Team St MichelMavicAuber 93 sprints during the 4th Tour de Suisse Women 2024 Stage 2 a 157km individual time trial stage from Aigle to VillarssurOllon 1249m UCIWWT on June 16 2024 in VillarssurOllon Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Marion Bunel of St-Michel-Mavic-Auber93 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Michel-Mavic-Auber93 have set an end-of-September deadline on their hunt to find a new financial co-sponsor to replace Mavic or they could be forced to give up their current Continental licence in 2025 temporarily. 

The team are competing at the Tour de France Femmes where team manager Stéphane Javalet told Cyclingnews that if they cannot find a financial backer to replace Mavic soon, the team will continue as an elite programme.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.