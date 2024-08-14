'We have until the end of September' - Clock is ticking for Saint Michel-Mavic-Auber93 to find new financial co-sponsor

Saint Michel-Mavic-Auber93 have set an end-of-September deadline on their hunt to find a new financial co-sponsor to replace Mavic or they could be forced to give up their current Continental licence in 2025 temporarily.

The team are competing at the Tour de France Femmes where team manager Stéphane Javalet told Cyclingnews that if they cannot find a financial backer to replace Mavic soon, the team will continue as an elite programme.

"We have until the end of September, more or less. If we don't find a co-sponsor, it could be difficult for our women's team. If there is a problem, we have to decide something," Javalet and press officer Alexandre Bertal told Cyclingnews in Rotterdam.

Javalet confirmed that Mavic currently supports both financial and equipment requirements for Saint Michel-Mavic-Auber93, but that the contract expires at the end of this season. Going forward, Javalet said that Mavic will remain as an equipment sponsor only.

"We just need one co-sponsor to replace Mavic. Mavic will stay with us as a sponsor, but they will not give funding anymore. It is the end of their contract this year, but they will stay for a material sponsor," he said.

Under the management of CM Aubervilliers, Saint Michel-Mavic-Auber93 has a 30-year history in men's racing which races with a Continental licence, and it formed a women's team in 2020, which later acquired a Continental licence in 2022.

In the previous two seasons, the women's team has steadily grown into one of the top teams registered in France. In the UCI World Ranking, they are 21st, behind other France-registered teams FDJ-SUEZ, the nation's only WorldTour team, and Cofidis in 19th. The Saint Michel-Mavic-Auber93 men's team are currently ranked 36th in the World Rankings, however, Mavic's departure as a financial partner does not appear to impact the men's programme.

The UCI will introduce the UCI Women's ProTeam division in 2025, one year sooner than previously expected in 2026. Javalet confirmed that the team has applied for a Women's ProTeam licence; however, the deadlines for registration information, bank guarantees, and financial documentation are coming up in October.

He said that if the team can't find a financial co-sponsor, they will not be able to move forward with their plans to gain a Women's ProTeam licence. One of their options could be to become an elite or development team for 2025, at least until they can find additional financial backing to re-apply for a ProTeam licence in future.

"It is not the end of the story. We still look to the future. If it is not a ProTeam, we will still have maybe an amateur structure for a women's team. We gave all the documents to the UCI to become ProTeam in 2025," he said.

"If it doesn't work, and we hope it will work, but if it does not, there is a plan A, B or C. One plan could be an elite team or a development team. We are not ending the women's programme. Our team has grown very well. We will still have some riders; we have some targets for next year."

The team is competing at the Tour de France Femmes with Marion Bunel for the overall classification and as a contender for the final two days: stage 7 into La Grand Bornand and stage 8 to the top of Alpe d'Huez.

Speaking with Cyclingnews at the start of stage 1 in Rotterdam, Bunel said, "I feel good. I did some recon of the Alpe d'Huez, and I like the climb. I think that it will be very hard, but I am ready to fight with the other girls. A top-five would be very good. I dream of it. I haven't pinpointed a placing specifically, but I will give my best every day."

Bunel confirmed to Cyclingnews that she has already signed a contract for the 2025 season, and Javalet said several riders have found new contracts elsewhere for next year.

"We've given the team all the information weeks ago, so everyone knows. Right now, they are focused on the Tour de France Femmes. Some of our riders have already found teams for next year, and some are currently waiting. It is the same thing for us," Javalet said.

"We are waiting, too. Finding companies is very difficult, and we have to wait for the beginning of September, or if someone could call and come to us directly here, we are here [at the Tour de France Femmes]."

In the meantime, they announced that they have brought in SportEthik, managed by Pierre Rolland, as a partner with the team. Javalet could flourish into a more extensive partnership if the team can find a financial backer in 2025.

"[The team] is a cycling monument, I have always known it. It is a club that has made strong choices during its existence, allowing it to enjoy today two women's and men's teams evolving at the Continental level," Rolland said.

"The club benefits from the support of loyal partners involved in its societal initiatives. But today the team is experiencing a brake in its evolution. With all the humility and determination that are ours, we will try to help the structure as best we can so that it can overcome this obstacle and move forward."

Javalet stressed that the organisation would do everything it can to find funding before considering its options for forming an elite development team.

"If we don't get the ProTeam [licence] this year, we will try again in another year. But we are not thinking amateur, yet, we are thinking ProTeam."

