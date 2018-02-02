Waterloo, Iowa City remain on UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup calendar

Image 1 of 4 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) wins in Waterloo wearing the World Cup leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Laurens Sweeck atop the Jingle Cross Day 1 podium flanked by Quinten Hermans and Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Jingle Cross) Image 3 of 4 Katerina Nash elected President of UCI Athletes' Commission (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Katerina Nash elected President of UCI Athletes' Commission (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following the meeting of the UCI Management Committee in Valkenburg, the UCI announced that the 2021 Cyclo-cross World Championships will be held in Oostende, West Flanders on the North Sea coast. It is the first time in five years that the race will be held in Belgium, after Luxembourg (2017), the Netherlands (2018), Denmark (2019) and Switzerland (2020).

The UCI also approved the 2018-2019 World Cup calendar for cyclo-cross, with Waterloo and Iowa City's Jingle Cross again kicking off the series in September.

It is the second World Cup for the home of Trek Bikes, and the third for Jingle Cross.

"You wouldn't believe the whiteboard right now," said Trek's Events Manager Jon Vick, organiser of the Waterloo World Cup. "As much as we were happy with how last year went, there are still so many ways that we can make it better for the fans, spectators, and athletes. We can't wait to host the cyclo-cross world again."

"It is an honor for the UCI to again choose Jingle Cross as one of the rounds for the Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup," said Jingle Cross Race Director John Meehan. "Over the past 15 years, Jingle Cross has grown into one of the premier cyclo-cross events in the world and it's terrific to have the best riders compete here in Iowa City. It is excellent for the cycling community and the continued growth of cyclo-cross in North America."

Bern, Switzerland was chosen as a new host for the World Cup, with the race to be held on October 21, 2018, after a three-week rest following the first two races. Tabor, Czech Republic will host a round on November 17, with the series then returning to Belgium for the traditional rounds in Koksijde (November 25), Namur (December 23) and Zolder (December 26.

Pont-Château, France replaces Nommay for the next round on January 20, 2019, while Hoogerheide, the Netherlands returns as the series finale on January 27.

The UCI also confirmed the election of Czech 'cross and MTB racer Katerina Nash as President of the Athletes' Commission. Her role is set to become a full-fledged member of the Management Committee in a vote at the Road Worlds in Austria later this year.

UCI president David Lappartient said he is pleased to welcome Nash as the first female to hold this role. "I am very proud that she has joined the Management Committee. I hope that the next Congress will see her accepted as a full member."

The UCI also appointed Amina Lanaya to the position of Director General.

