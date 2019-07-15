Watch Wout van Aert win his first individual Tour de France stage - Video

Wout van Aert wins stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

On paper at least, stage 10 at the 2019 Tour de France was supposed to be a day for the sprinters and a relatively easy 'transition' for the rest of the peloton as the race heads to the first rest day and then the Pyrenees, but heavy crosswinds over the final 40km blew the general classification race apart as echelons formed on the roads to Albi.

Nobody won the Tour de France overall on stage 10, but there were riders among the second and third groups on the road who lost significant time to their rivals. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) all ceded more than a minute as Team Ineos and Deceuninck-QuickStep teamed up to drive the pace high and force the peloton into scramble mode.

A bad day for some Tour veterans eventually gave way to a Tour debutante as Wout van Aert picked up the Jumbo-Visma reins in the sprint finale when Dylan Groenewegen missed the splits. The 24-year-old three-time cyclo-cross world champion added his first individual Tour de France stage win after his earlier TTT victory by holding off a shocked Elia Viviani (Deceuniunck-QuickStep) at the line.