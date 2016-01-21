Watch Tour de San Luis stage 4 live streaming on Cyclingnews

A helicopter keeps close tabs on the Tour de San Luis peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The climbers will be treated to their first summit finish during stage 4 at the Tour de San Luis and you can watch it all on Cyclingnews.

Stage 4 will start in San Luis and follow a 140km route that finishes on a steep climb to the top of Alto Del Amago. The climb is 10km with an average gradient of 7.3% and it maxes out a 11.5%.

There are also two intermediate sprints at Villa De La Quebrada (32.8km) and San Francisco Del Monte De Oro (117.5km), which will spell the end of the sprinters for the day. The route takes a turn upward to the first KOM at Alto De la Candela (128.7km), which then continues on to the summit (140km).

Etixx-QuickStep won the opening two stages; the stage 1 team time trial and stage 2 ended in a bunch sprint won by Fernando Gaviria. Drapac Pro Cycling threw a twist into the race when Peter Koning stole the stage 3 victory in La Punta and he is currently wearing the overall leader’s jersey.

The stage started at 1PM EST, and is expected to finish around 4:15PM EST, with live coverage expected in Spanish. Warning - live coverage is often spotty until the final climb.