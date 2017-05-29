Watch the Winston-Salem Classic live now!

A split on the front of the women’s field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The Winston-Salem Classic takes place on Monday, May 29 with UCI 1.1-ranked events for professional men and women. The races take place on a rolling 13.7km circuit in the North Carolina Triad city.

The women's race began at 10:15, they will race for 109.4km with a finish between 12:50 and 13:12, depending on their speed. The men's race begins at 2:15 with a finish between 18:30PM and 19:05.

The road events follow Saturday's Winston Salem Criterium, won by Samantha Schneider (IS Corp) and Holowesko-Citadel's and Ty Magner.