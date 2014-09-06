Watch the USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 2 Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins the 2013 US pro criterium championship (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Deb Hill)

America's top criterium racers will reunited in High Point, North Carolina, for the 2014 USA Cycling Professional Criterium National Championships. Watch the Pro 1/2 women’s race and the Pro 1 men’s race live on Cyclingnews.

The championship event has moved to early September and will be held on a roughly 1.5-kilometer criterium course, starting and finishing at the Mendenhall Transportation Terminal.

Last year, Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) won the women’s title and is aiming to win it for a second consecutive year. The all-rounder has already won the national road and time trial titles earlier this season. The women will race for 90 minutes for the title and a $10,000 prize purse.

Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) won the men's title last year, however, he is currently competing at the Tour of Alberta and will not be returning to defend that title, leaving the stars-and-stripes jersey open for the taking in the men’s race. The men will race for 110 minutes for the jersey and a $10,000 prize purse.

Watch the races live here as the Women's Pro 1/2 race begins at 4:10pm EDT, which will be followed by the Men's Pro 1 race at 6:10pm EDT, and then the podium presentation. All of it will be broadcast live.

