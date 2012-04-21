Watch the Sunny King criterium live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 3 Men's top three (l-r): Rahsaan Bahati, 3rd; Jonathan Cantwell, 1st; Michael Northey, 2nd. (Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography) Image 2 of 3 Janel Holcomb (Colavita) wins the Sunny King criterium (Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography) Image 3 of 3 Australia criterium champion Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) takes the win. (Image credit: B.D. Andrews Photography)

The USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar picks up with the Sunny King criterium in Anniston, Alamaba, one week after the Presbyterian Hospital Invitational. On Saturday, April 21, Cyclingnews is bringing you the race action streaming live. The event is the third stop on the pro men's NCC calendar and the second stop for the women.

The race will be shot by five high-definition video cameras, covering nearly the entire course. The women's pro race will begin at 6:20pm (Central Daylight Savings Time), with the men's pro NCC event beginning at 7:30pm.

While last year's winner Janel Holcomb races in Europe, the race will be one for returning champion Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom), who will try to recapture her crown. She will be facing strong competition from Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt) and Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) who are tied for third in the NCC.

The men's field will include riders Issac Howe and Carlos Alzate Escobar, also currently in the top five on the NCC standings. Along with Howe and Alzate Escobar, Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home), John Murphy (Kenda), Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell), Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/Smartstop), and Jeff Louder (United Healthcare) will be just a few of the riders to watch on Saturday night.