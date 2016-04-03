Watch the Fort McClellan Road Race live streaming on Cyclingnews

Riders are called to the start line for the Sunny King twilight criterium (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)

The Sunny King Criterium and McClellan Road Race kick off the USA Cycling Professional Road Tour on April 2 and 3, and you can catch all the action live on Cyclingnews.

The live coverage from Anniston, Alabama will be enhanced by expert commentary from announcer Brad Sohner and former racer Frankie Andreu, with the pro men and women competing in the criterium at 6:20 and 7:30 p.m. CDT on April 2, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday for the road race.

"There is a long history of great racing in Alabama with the Sunny King Criterium and it provides a perfect location to kick off the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour," said Andreu. "Finishing under the lights at night, the criterium has a large spectator base and this provides a charge to the racers. I expect the Sunny King Criterium to attract the strongest and fastest cyclists in the nation."

Sunday's McClellan Road Race consists of multiple loops up and over a 35.5km circuit that includes three substantial climbs. The racers will battle over Bains Gap, with an average gradient of 10 percent along more than a kilometre of climbing that includes pitches up to 17 percent. The women start at 9 a.m. and race over 111km, while the men start at 1 p.m. for their 146.5km race. Announcing and live streaming begin at 10 a.m. CDT.