Watch Spartanburg Criterium live on Cyclingnews
Women race at 7 and men race at 8 p.m. EST
The USACRITS series continues with the Spartanburg Criterium on Friday night in South Carolina. The women will race at 7 and the men at 8 p.m. EST, follow the two races via live streaming on Cyclingnews.
The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium is a featured event in Spartanburg’s largest annual festival, Spring Fling. It is a part of both the national series and the USA CRITS Speed Week series, which will draw top national racing teams and international racers. The race has an officially sanctioned, half-mile course that is unique for its cobblestone start/finish line and dangerously sharp right turns.
