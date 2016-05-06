Watch Spartanburg Criterium live on Cyclingnews

Carlos Alzate (Exergy) lines up at the front at Spartanburg Crit (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

The USACRITS series continues with the Spartanburg Criterium on Friday night in South Carolina. The women will race at 7 and the men at 8 p.m. EST, follow the two races via live streaming on Cyclingnews.

The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium is a featured event in Spartanburg’s largest annual festival, Spring Fling. It is a part of both the national series and the USA CRITS Speed Week series, which will draw top national racing teams and international racers. The race has an officially sanctioned, half-mile course that is unique for its cobblestone start/finish line and dangerously sharp right turns.