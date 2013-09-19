Watch live streaming coverage of USA Crits Finals on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 2 2013 Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium men's podium (L-R): Luke Keough, Hilton Clarke and Demis Aleman (Image credit: Peter Brentlinger) Image 2 of 2 Erica Allar with the Terrapin Twilight trophy (Image credit: Brandon Andrews)

Cyclingnews is pleased to present live streaming coverage of the final round of the 2013 USA CRITS Championship Series which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 19, 2013 as part of Interbike, the largest bike industry show in North America.

Coverage will commence at 5:45pm PDT prior to the Industry Cup at 6:00pm and will continue through the finale of the men's 70km final.

USA CRITS Finals schedule:

-Industry Cup (40km) - 6:00pm PDT

-Women's USA CRITS Final (40km) - 7:00pm PDT

-Cruiser Celeb Relay Race (5km) - 8:00pm PDT

-Men's USA CRITS Final (70km) - 8:30pm PDT

After a few years away with finale stops in Dallas, Boston and most recently, Vail, the series finals will be held in its previous location at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, also the new home of Interbike for 2013.

Now in its seventh year, the 2013 USA CRITS Championship Series featured 10 events, beginning in early March in Tucson, Arizona and now culminating in Las Vegas, Nevada for the final round.

The men's series has been dominated by the Pro Continental UnitedHealthare squad, which has won eight of nine rounds thus far, and entering the Las Vegas finale the team holds first and second overall courtesy of Hilton Clarke and Carlos Alzate respectively. The Continental SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis has gone head-to-head each round against UnitedHealthcare's "Blue Train" and the team's Shane Kline holds third overall.

The women's series has been more egalitarian regarding the distribution of wins, but Erica Allar holds a clear series lead having won four of the rounds. Lenore Pipes (Care4Cycling p/b Solomon) holds second overall while Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) lies in third.