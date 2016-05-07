Watch Athens Twilight live streaming on Cyclingnews

The men's peloton speed by the Georgia Theatre at Athens Twilight Criterium (Image credit: USA CRITS Series)

Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium will serve as the finals for USA CRITS Speed Week 2016 and also marks the midpoint of the national USA CRITS Championship Series.

The course start-finish line is on Washington Street at College Avenue and is a 1km course that runs counterclockwise on Washington Street, Jackson Street, Hancock Avenue and Hull Street.

The men’s pro-am criterium is an 80km race around historic downtown Athens, while the women’s pro-am criterium is 40km.