Watch Athens Twilight Criterium live on Cyclingnews
Women’s race starts at 7:00pm followed by the men’s race at 8:15pm (EDT).
The 35th annual Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium will kick off the USA CRITS Series on Saturday in Athens, Georgia, and you can watch the live streaming of the event right here on Cyclingnews. The women’s race will start at 7:00pm followed by the men’s race at 8:15pm (EDT).
Dan Holloway (Alto Velo-SeaSucker) and Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) are set to return with the hopes of defending their respective titles in the elite categories on a brand new course.
Race organizers announced in February that for the first time in its history, the Athens Twilight Criterium was moved to a new location but still held in downtown Athens. They cited an ongoing streetscape project on Clayton Street, which was a part of the old circuit, as the reason for the change.
The new course will start on Washington Street and make a left on Jackson Street. It will then make a left through turn two on Hancock Avenue, and descend into a left-hand turn three onto Hull Street, and then into turn four back onto Washington Street, and the finish line will be at College Avenue.
