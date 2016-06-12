Watch Air Force Cycling Classic Crystal Cup live streaming on Cyclingnews

The women get underway at Arlington's Air Force Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Following the Clarendon Cup on Saturday, the Air Force Association Cycling Classic (PRT) will continue with the Crystal Cup on Sunday. Watch the men's and women's races live streaming on Cyclingnews.

The men will kick off the racing at 10:20 a.m. followed by the women 12:35 p.m. EST.

The men's race will include Cylance-Incycle, led by defending champion Hilton Clarke, Astellas, featuring 2013 Clarendon Cup winner Aldo Ilesic, and Team Illuminate, led by Edwin Avila. Avilia is the current Colombian National Road Champion and a two-time winner of the UCI elite points race, and a 2012 Olympian. Luke Keough will lead the UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis team. The event is proud to feature local teams as well, including Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo and Battley Harley-Davidson Spokes Etc.



