Watch the Air Force Cycling Classic Clarendon Cup live streaming on Cyclingnews

The women take to the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Watch the Air Force Cycling Classic live streaming on Cyclingnews this weekend, beginning with the Clarendon Cup in Arlington, Virginia at 10AM EDT on Saturday. The tricky, flat course has challenged the criterium specialists since 1998. At just 1km in length, it's a battle to lap or be lapped.

Defending champion Hilton Clarke returns with the Cylance-Incycle team, but will face a strong challenge from 2013 winner Aldo Ilesic and his Astellas teammate Ryan Aitcheson, who is fresh off a victory in last weekend's Glencoe GP. Colombian champion Edwin Avila, racing for Team Illuminate, will find the short circuit to be perfect for a two-time points race world champion.

Luke Keough will leads the UnitedHealthcare team with his blue train stalwarts Karl Menzies, Brad White and Carlos Alzate.

First, the women will take to the course, with their field headlined by last year's overall winner Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare). Expect to see criterium specialists like Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom), Australian champion Sophie Mackay (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and 2012 winner Emma Grant (Colavita|Bianchi p/b Vittoria), and Glencoe GP winner Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas) at the head of affairs.