Warren and Kintner lead US Pro GRT standings

One round remaining for American gravity series

Image 1 of 2

Cody Warren (United States of America)

Cody Warren (United States of America)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Jill Kintner (Transitions) has what looked like a perfect run

Jill Kintner (Transitions) has what looked like a perfect run
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Following the Wildflower Rush this past weekend in Crested Butte, Colorado, Cody Warren (DRD E-Fusion-Intense) stepped up and into the lead of the USA Cycling US Pro GRT series. Jill Kintner (Transition Racing) extended her lead in the women's series.

Men

On a beautiful day in Crested Butte, Warren moved into the lead of the men's US Pro GRT standings after placing second at the Wildflower Rush. Australian Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Factory) used his technical skills to overcome a steady breeze to top the men's field with a time of 3:32.30. Ben Furbee (Transition-Fox Shox-e*thirteen) placed third on the wide open, dry ski run ahead of Richard Rude, Jr. (Yeti Fox Factory) and Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles Inc.), who placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

"Mt. Crested Butte set the stage for a competitive race with spectacular racing and a ripping fast course where only split seconds differentiated first, second and third," said Keith Darner, race director of the Mountain States Cup. "With world champions and World Cup competitors stacking the fields, it was great training ground for U.S. competitors looking to place well at upcoming Mont Sainte Anne (World Cup this weekend)."

Warren currently leads the standings ahead of Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) and Curtis Keene.  Justin Leov and Richard Rude round out the top five.

Women

Kintner returned to the top of the women's podium after posting a 3:54.51 at the Wildflower Rush. Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing) placed second and was the only other female rider to complete the course is less than four minutes. Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles) placed third, eight seconds ahead of Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing). Rebecca Gardner (Beacon Cycles) was fifth in the final results.

In the standings, Kintner leads Harmony and Harvey.  Joanna Petterson and Lauren Daney are fourth and fifth respectively.

See full results from the Wildflower Rush US Pro GRT round.

Finals

The next event on the US Pro GRT calendar will be the Northstar downhill on August 27-28 at Northstar at Tahoe. The race was postponed from its earlier date due to heavy snowpack.

US Pro GRT standings after four rounds

Elite men standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cody Warren (USA)104pts
2Aaron Gwin (USA)100
3Curtis Keene (USA)70
4Justin Leov (NZl)70
5Richard Rude (USA)68
6Neko Mulally (USA)62
7Danny Hart (GBr)60
8Jared Graves (Aus)60
9Logan Binggeli (USA)46
10Ben Furbee (USA)44
11Andrew Neethling (RSA)40
12Tyler Immer (USA)30
13Duncan Riffle (USA)30
14Lars Sternberg (USA)28
15Kevin Aiello (USA)28
16Brad Benedict (USA)21
17Brian Buell (USA)21
18Bryn Atkinson (USA)20
19Jason Memmelaar (USA)19
20Mikey Sylvestri (USA)18
21Eliot Jackson (USA)16
22Dean Tennent (Can)16
23Benjamin Moody (USA)14
24Joey Schusler (USA)14
25Tyler Allison (Can)10
26Mitch Ropelato (USA)10
27Shaun O'Connor (Aus)10
28Chris Heath (USA)6
29Luke Strobel (USA)6
30Kain Leonard (USA)6
31Trevor Trinkino (USA)4
32Hans Lambert (Can)2
33Graeme Pitts (USA)1

Elite women standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner (USA)180pts
2Jacqueline Harmony (USA)100
3Darian Harvey (USA)80
4Joanna Petterson (RSA)80
5Lauren Daney (USA)71
6Mary Moncorge (Fra)50
7Becky Gardner (USA)40
8Miranda Miller (Can)40
9Jaime Rees (USA)38
10Rae Gandolf (USA)32
11Melissa Buhl (USA)30
12Katherine Short (Can)30
13Vaea Verbeeck (Can)25
14Ana Rodriquez (USA)20
15Cierra Smith (USA)20
16Dawn Fidler (USA)18
17Gabriela Williams (Cze)16
18Julie Olsen (USA)16
19Hillary Elgert (USA)14
20Jennifer Wolf (USA)12
21Hannah Trimble (USA)12
22Amber Price (USA)8
23Neven Steinmetz (USA)6