Wahoo integrates its 4DP fitness metrics into the RGT app

When Wahoo launched Wahoo X, one of its stated aims was to offer a richer training environment. But until now the two halves of Wahoo X, Wahoo Systm and Wahoo RGT, have continued to work more-or-less independently of each other. They require two separate app downloads, for example.

As of today though, Wahoo has now integrated its 4DP training metrics from Wahoo Systm into the Wahoo RGT ride simulation app and added a new Dunoon Seafront Circuit Real Road.

Wahoo X's 4DP analysis measures your cycling fitness along four axes based on the results of your structured workouts (Image credit: Wahoo)

4DP - or Four Dimensional Power - is Wahoo’s proprietary training metric, developed by its sports scientists, which it says gives you a more complete overview of your cycling fitness than the more commonly measured functional threshold power (FTP) alone.

4DP tracks your progress along four metrics: neuromuscular power, anaerobic capacity, maximum aerobic power and functional threshold power. Wahoo says that the mix of these which is needed to compete varies depending on your objectives, and that 4DP allows you to work on your cycling strengths and weaknesses more effectively.

4DP has been a part of the Wahoo Systm environment for a while, but it was only measured via the structured workouts that were part of that side of Wahoo X and not the Wahoo RGT ride simulation. As a result, the two halves of Wahoo X were effectively two separate experiences.

Adding 4DP to Wahoo RGT now lets you ride the Wahoo RGT simulation while working on the different dimensions of your cycling fitness, so that Wahoo Systm and Wahoo RGT offer a more integrated experience.

New Dunoon Seafront Circuit Real Road

The new Dunoon Seafront circuit is a flat route along the Clyde estuary (Image credit: Wahoo)

The heart of Wahoo RGT is its Real Roads ride simulations, which provide a replica of real places in the world. That means that you can ride a flat time trial in Borrego Springs, California, or the iconic climb to the lighthouse at Cap Formentor in Mallorca, for example.

Last year, Wahoo RGT added a gravel simulation to its Real Roads, with the Dunoon Crossover route in Scotland. Now it’s added another Dunoon circuit, this time a flat route based on the seafront along the estuary of the River Clyde, bringing the total number of Real Roads circuits up to 14.

You can now select your Wahoo X workouts and ride them on the Wahoo RGT platform (Image credit: Wahoo)

Adding 4DP support to Wahoo RGT effectively provides a more engaging backdrop to an interval workout or chain gang than a screen showing ramps.

For Wahoo X users, it’s good to see that Wahoo is providing a more integrated experience between the two halves of its training environment, allowing them a broader range of training options while completing their structured workouts. You can also ride Wahoo Systm workouts in the real world via an Elemnt bike computer.

Wahoo RGT still offers its Magic Roads functionality as well, allowing you to upload your own real-world route and ride a simulation in the app. There’s also now race radio voice chat available so that you can urge on your fellow ride members or other riders, while the latest Wahoo Kickr Steer steering functionality adds additional realism to your ride.

Along with other investors, Wahoo's founder Chip Hawkins bought back his company in recent weeks, stating a renewed ability to innovate. Could this be the first sign of that process in place?