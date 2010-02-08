Vuelta a Guatemala winner Velásquez's B-sample positive

The Guatemalan team (Image credit: Charles Brassard)

The B-sample of the 2009 Vuelta a Guatemala winner Nery Velásquez has also come back positive, according to the president of the Guatemalan Cycling Federation.

Alfredo Flores told news agency EFE that both the A and B samples from a test conducted on Nery Velásquez during the 2009 edition of the Guatemalan tour had tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid developed for veterinary use.

According to Flores, the International Cycling Union (UCI) has confirmed that the tests were positive.

“The standards of collection and the processing of the sample were all carried out as required by the UCI,” he said. “A manipulation of the samples can be excluded, because everything was done properly.”

Velásquez was tested at least 14 times during the race with the positive returned from a test conducted on the penultimate stage, October 31. He has continued to maintain his innocence since the original test results were announced.

It would be the second offence for the Guatemalan rider, who served a two-year suspension for EPO after testing positive in 2004.