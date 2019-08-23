Trending

Vuelta a Espana teams roll out in Moraira - Gallery

22 teams presented in Alicante

Image 1 of 35

The Deceuninck-QuickStep team on stage

The Deceuninck-QuickStep team on stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 35

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 35

Bahrain-Merida on stage as the sun sets

Bahrain-Merida on stage as the sun sets
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 35

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 35

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 35

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) seemed happy to be at the Vuelta

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) seemed happy to be at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 35

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) throws a bidon to the crowd

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) throws a bidon to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 35

The riders had little chance to enjoy the sunset

The riders had little chance to enjoy the sunset
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 35

The team presentation was held at sunset overlooking the Mediterranean Sea

The team presentation was held at sunset overlooking the Mediterranean Sea
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 35

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First)

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 35

The Spanish fans wanted to touch the Movistar riders

The Spanish fans wanted to touch the Movistar riders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 35

Fans fight for a UAE Team Emirates bidon

Fans fight for a UAE Team Emirates bidon
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 35

Luis Ángel Maté (left) was happy to be at the start of the Vuelta a after crash in the Tour de Pologne

Luis Ángel Maté (left) was happy to be at the start of the Vuelta a after crash in the Tour de Pologne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 35

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 35

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 35

Caja Rural on stage

Caja Rural on stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 35

Trek-Segafredo on the stage

Trek-Segafredo on the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 35

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 35

Alejandro Valverde rolls in

Alejandro Valverde rolls in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 35

Movistar Team on the stage

Movistar Team on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 35

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 35

Movistar Team

Movistar Team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 35

Lukas Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott)

Lukas Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 35

John Degenkolb (center)

John Degenkolb (center)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 35

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 35

Bora-Hansgrohe on stage

Bora-Hansgrohe on stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 35

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 35

Italian champion Davide Formolo

Italian champion Davide Formolo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 35

The Movistar Team is presented

The Movistar Team is presented
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 35

Bahrain-Merida roll to the stage

Bahrain-Merida roll to the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 35

UAE Team Emirates rolls in

UAE Team Emirates rolls in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 35

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 35

Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 74th edition of the Vuelta a España will roll out of Salinas de Torrevieja on Saturday, starting with a 13.5km team time trial. The 22 teams that will be competing over the following three weeks in Spain were presented to fans in a stunning seaside ceremony on Thursday evening.

Related Articles

How to watch the Vuelta a Espana – Live streams from anywhere

Elissonde replaced by De la Cruz in Team Ineos' Vuelta a Espana line-up

Carapaz ruled out of Vuelta a Espana

Roglic: I'm here to win the Vuelta a Espana

10 riders to watch at the 2019 Vuelta a Espana

All of the 176 riders on the start list were on display and waved to the holiday crowds as they prepared to tackle the final Grand Tour of the 2019 season.

One rider missing in the Movistar line-up was Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorian was due to be co-leader of the Spanish squad alongside Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde but crashed at the Etten-Leur criterium in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Carapaz, who won the Giro d'Italia earlier in the season, suffered a contusion on his right shoulder, other bruises, and "multiple injuries" as a result of his crash. He travelled to the state of the Vuelta but was reportedly unable to keep up with his teammates in training. The decision was made to pull him from the start list after further assessments were taken on Thursday afternoon. Movistar's first reserve rider, José Joaquín Rojas, was called up to take Carapaz's place.

The loss of Carapaz deepens the 'power vacuum' scenario in this year’s Vuelta a España, with the race wide open and unpredictable on a route packed with short stages and testing finishes. That has previously worked in the Vuelta's favour, in 2015, when that year's Tour de France winner Chris Froome crashed out injured and Vincenzo Nibali was sent home early for taking a tow.

The ensuing ding-dong battle between Fabio Aru and Tom Dumoulin, with occasional cameos from Mikel Landa and Joaquim Rodriguez, went right down to the wire in the sierras of Madrid and was widely viewed as one of the most exciting Vueltas of the last decade. Race organisers will be hoping for a similar narrative this year.

There are no Tour de France winners in this year’s race. Team Ineos are without Tour de France duo Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, and have opted for youth with Tao Geoghegan Hart, while Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) is still gradually returning from surgery on his iliac artery.

Three teams are likely to dominate the overall battle: Jumbo-Visma, Mitchelton-Scott and Movistar.

Movistar have a great chance to win their home Grand Tour but doubts remain about Nairo Quintana’s motivation before his expected move to Arkea-Samsic in 2020 and, while Valverde looks leaner than ever, he is likely to target stage victories. Esteban Chaves leads Mitchelton-Scott in the absence of 2018 winner Simon Yates and his twin brother, Adam.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has stated categorically that he will be going for the overall victory in the Vuelta a España and has the backing of Jumbo-Visma. That makes him a favourite but he perhaps lacks local knowledge on his Vuelta debut.

"I want to win and I'm going to try to win," Roglic told a small group of reporters at a press conference on Thursday evening. "The podium is a nice place, but I've already done that at the Giro. I want to fight as hard as possible to win." 