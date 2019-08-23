Vuelta a Espana teams roll out in Moraira - Gallery

Image 1 of 35 The Deceuninck-QuickStep team on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 35 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 35 Bahrain-Merida on stage as the sun sets (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 35 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 35 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) seemed happy to be at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) throws a bidon to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 The riders had little chance to enjoy the sunset (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 The team presentation was held at sunset overlooking the Mediterranean Sea (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 The Spanish fans wanted to touch the Movistar riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Fans fight for a UAE Team Emirates bidon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 Luis Ángel Maté (left) was happy to be at the start of the Vuelta a after crash in the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 35 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Caja Rural on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 Trek-Segafredo on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 35 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 35 Alejandro Valverde rolls in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 Movistar Team on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 35 Movistar Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 35 Lukas Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 35 John Degenkolb (center) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 35 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 35 Bora-Hansgrohe on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 35 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 35 Italian champion Davide Formolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 35 The Movistar Team is presented (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 35 Bahrain-Merida roll to the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 35 UAE Team Emirates rolls in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 35 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 35 Ruben Guerreiro (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 74th edition of the Vuelta a España will roll out of Salinas de Torrevieja on Saturday, starting with a 13.5km team time trial. The 22 teams that will be competing over the following three weeks in Spain were presented to fans in a stunning seaside ceremony on Thursday evening.

All of the 176 riders on the start list were on display and waved to the holiday crowds as they prepared to tackle the final Grand Tour of the 2019 season.

One rider missing in the Movistar line-up was Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorian was due to be co-leader of the Spanish squad alongside Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde but crashed at the Etten-Leur criterium in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Carapaz, who won the Giro d'Italia earlier in the season, suffered a contusion on his right shoulder, other bruises, and "multiple injuries" as a result of his crash. He travelled to the state of the Vuelta but was reportedly unable to keep up with his teammates in training. The decision was made to pull him from the start list after further assessments were taken on Thursday afternoon. Movistar's first reserve rider, José Joaquín Rojas, was called up to take Carapaz's place.

The loss of Carapaz deepens the 'power vacuum' scenario in this year’s Vuelta a España, with the race wide open and unpredictable on a route packed with short stages and testing finishes. That has previously worked in the Vuelta's favour, in 2015, when that year's Tour de France winner Chris Froome crashed out injured and Vincenzo Nibali was sent home early for taking a tow.

The ensuing ding-dong battle between Fabio Aru and Tom Dumoulin, with occasional cameos from Mikel Landa and Joaquim Rodriguez, went right down to the wire in the sierras of Madrid and was widely viewed as one of the most exciting Vueltas of the last decade. Race organisers will be hoping for a similar narrative this year.

There are no Tour de France winners in this year’s race. Team Ineos are without Tour de France duo Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas, and have opted for youth with Tao Geoghegan Hart, while Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) is still gradually returning from surgery on his iliac artery.

Three teams are likely to dominate the overall battle: Jumbo-Visma, Mitchelton-Scott and Movistar.

Movistar have a great chance to win their home Grand Tour but doubts remain about Nairo Quintana’s motivation before his expected move to Arkea-Samsic in 2020 and, while Valverde looks leaner than ever, he is likely to target stage victories. Esteban Chaves leads Mitchelton-Scott in the absence of 2018 winner Simon Yates and his twin brother, Adam.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has stated categorically that he will be going for the overall victory in the Vuelta a España and has the backing of Jumbo-Visma. That makes him a favourite but he perhaps lacks local knowledge on his Vuelta debut.

"I want to win and I'm going to try to win," Roglic told a small group of reporters at a press conference on Thursday evening. "The podium is a nice place, but I've already done that at the Giro. I want to fight as hard as possible to win."