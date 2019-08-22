Trending

Carapaz ruled out of Vuelta a Espana

Giro champion failed to recover from injuries sustained on Sunday

Movistar have confirmed that Richard Carapaz will not take the start of the Vuelta a España, which begins on Saturday.

The Ecuadorian rider was due to be co-leader of the Spanish squad alongside Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, but crashed at the Etten-Leur criterium in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Carapaz, who won the Giro d'Italia earlier in the season, suffered a contusion on his right shoulder, other bruises, and "multiple injuries" as a result of his crash, though avoided fractures. The decision was made to pull him from the start list after further assessments were taken on Thursday afternoon.

Movistar's first reserve rider, José Joaquín Rojas, has been called up to take Carapaz's place.

More to follow ...