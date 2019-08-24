Trending

Vuelta a Espana team time trial start times

Dimension Data first off at 18:56 CET

Image 1 of 4

Jumbo-Visma on their way to team time trial victory on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma on their way to team time trial victory on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 4

Bahrain Merida in the team time trial at the Tour de France

Bahrain Merida in the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 4

Nairo Quintana leads Movistar in the team time trial at the Tour de France

Nairo Quintana leads Movistar in the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 4

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey during the team time trial at the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) wears the mountain jersey during the team time trial at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2019 Vuelta a Espana kicks off with a 13.4km team time trial in Torrevieja and Cyclingnews will have complete live text coverage of the event. Team Dimension Data will begin proceedings at 18:56 CET with teams rolling out at four-minute intervals. Movistar, with Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde will be the final team to head down the start ramp at 20:20 CET. 

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana Stage 1 - Preview

Vuelta a Espana 2019: 5 key stages

Vuelta a Espana teams roll out in Moraira - Gallery

Technical TTT kicks off 2019 Vuelta a Espana - Preview

The course is relatively short but far from easy, with technical features dotted throughout. For a complete preview of the opening Vuelta a Espana stage, click here. To find out how to watch the Vuelta a Espana in your country or region, click here.

Start times

#TeamTime
1Team Dimension Data18:56:00
2AG2R La Mondiale19:00:00
3Euskadi Basque Country - Marias19:04:00
4CCC Team19:08:00
5Burgos - BH19:12:00
6EF Education First19:16:00
7Groupama - FDJ19:20:00
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA19:24:00
9Team Katusha Alpecin19:28:00
10Team Ineos19:32:00
11Cofidis, Solutions Credit19:36:00
12Mitchelton-Scott19:40:00
13Bahrain Merida19:44:00
14Team Sunweb19:48:00
15Trek-Segafredo19:52:00
16Astana Pro Team19:56:00
17Lotto Soudal20:00:00
18UAE Team Emirates20:04:00
19Bora hansgrohe20:08:00
20Team Jumbo Visma20:12:00
21Deceuninck QuickStep20:16:00
22Movistar20:20:00

 