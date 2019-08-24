Vuelta a Espana team time trial start times
Dimension Data first off at 18:56 CET
The 2019 Vuelta a Espana kicks off with a 13.4km team time trial in Torrevieja and Cyclingnews will have complete live text coverage of the event. Team Dimension Data will begin proceedings at 18:56 CET with teams rolling out at four-minute intervals. Movistar, with Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde will be the final team to head down the start ramp at 20:20 CET.
The course is relatively short but far from easy, with technical features dotted throughout. For a complete preview of the opening Vuelta a Espana stage, click here. To find out how to watch the Vuelta a Espana in your country or region, click here.
Start times
|#
|Team
|Time
|1
|Team Dimension Data
|18:56:00
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:00:00
|3
|Euskadi Basque Country - Marias
|19:04:00
|4
|CCC Team
|19:08:00
|5
|Burgos - BH
|19:12:00
|6
|EF Education First
|19:16:00
|7
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:20:00
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19:24:00
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|19:28:00
|10
|Team Ineos
|19:32:00
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|19:36:00
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:40:00
|13
|Bahrain Merida
|19:44:00
|14
|Team Sunweb
|19:48:00
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|19:52:00
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|19:56:00
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|20:00:00
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|20:04:00
|19
|Bora hansgrohe
|20:08:00
|20
|Team Jumbo Visma
|20:12:00
|21
|Deceuninck QuickStep
|20:16:00
|22
|Movistar
|20:20:00
