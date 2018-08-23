Vuelta a Espana team presentation - Gallery

Nibali, Quintana, Sagan and Yates twins on stage in Malaga
Image 1 of 32
Image 2 of 32
Image 3 of 32
Image 4 of 32
Image 5 of 32
Image 6 of 32
Image 7 of 32
Image 8 of 32
Image 9 of 32
Image 10 of 32
Image 11 of 32
Image 12 of 32
Image 13 of 32
Image 14 of 32
Image 15 of 32
Image 16 of 32
Image 17 of 32
Image 18 of 32
Image 19 of 32
Image 20 of 32
Image 21 of 32
Image 22 of 32
Image 23 of 32
Image 24 of 32
Image 25 of 32
Image 26 of 32
Image 27 of 32
Image 28 of 32
Image 29 of 32
Image 30 of 32
Image 31 of 32
Image 32 of 32
The stars of the Vuelta a España were on display at the team presentation held in Malaga on Thursday. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Simon and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) waved to the crowds from the stage while also stopped to take pictures and sign autographs with fans outside the presentation area.
The third Grand Tour of the season will get underway on Saturday with an 8km time trial in Malaga. This Vuelta is considered one of the toughest with nine summit finishes and two individual time trials. There are six flat stages and four mid-mountain days, but the bulk of the climbing comes during the end of the second week.
Despite the challenges ahead, the riders and teams looked to be in a relaxed atmosphere as they sat and waited for the presentation at small tables and outside benches, mixing and mingling with one another.
View the gallery of images from the Vuelta a España team presentation above.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy