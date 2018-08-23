Trending

Vuelta a Espana team presentation - Gallery

Nibali, Quintana, Sagan and Yates twins on stage in Malaga

Image 1 of 32

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 32

Peter Sagan speaks with fans at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Peter Sagan speaks with fans at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 32

Ilnur Zakarin at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Ilnur Zakarin at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 32

World champion Peter Sagan signs autographs at the Vuelta a España team presentation

World champion Peter Sagan signs autographs at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 32

Riders await the Vuelta a España team presentation

Riders await the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 32

Vincenzo Nibai (Bahrain-Merida) at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Vincenzo Nibai (Bahrain-Merida) at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 32

Bren Bookwalter (BMC) at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Bren Bookwalter (BMC) at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 32

UAE Team Emirates at the Vuelta a España team presentation

UAE Team Emirates at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 32

Mitchelton-Scott at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Mitchelton-Scott at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 32

Mitchelton-Scott head to the Vuelta a España team presentation

Mitchelton-Scott head to the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 32

Quick-Step Floors at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Quick-Step Floors at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 32

Movistar at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Movistar at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 32

One of the Yates twins at the Vuelta a España team presentation

One of the Yates twins at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 32

RIders wait to be called up at the Vuelta a España team presentation

RIders wait to be called up at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 32

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 32

Movistar team take the stage at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Movistar team take the stage at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 32

Simon and Adam Yates at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Simon and Adam Yates at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 32

UAE Team Emirates with Dan Martin at the Vuelta a España team presentation

UAE Team Emirates with Dan Martin at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 32

Peter Sagan at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Peter Sagan at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32

Bren Bookwalter at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Bren Bookwalter at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 32

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 32

Mitchelton-Scott at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Mitchelton-Scott at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 32

Riders ahead of the Vuelta a España team presentation

Riders ahead of the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 32

Mitchelton-Scott at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Mitchelton-Scott at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 32

Katusha-Alpecin at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Katusha-Alpecin at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 32

Katusha-Alpecin at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Katusha-Alpecin at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 32

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 32

Team Sky take photos with fans at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Team Sky take photos with fans at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 32

BMC was without team leader Richie Porte due to ilness at the Vuelta a España team presentation

BMC was without team leader Richie Porte due to ilness at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 32

Ilnur Zakarin at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Ilnur Zakarin at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 32

UAE Team Emirates at the Vuelta a España team presentation

UAE Team Emirates at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 32

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the Vuelta a España team presentation

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the Vuelta a España team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The stars of the Vuelta a España were on display at the team presentation held in Malaga on Thursday. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Simon and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) waved to the crowds from the stage while also stopped to take pictures and sign autographs with fans outside the presentation area.

Related Articles

How to follow the 2018 Vuelta a Espana

Aru aims to save his season at the Vuelta a Espana

Start times for Vuelta a Espana opening time trial

Peter Sagan aims for stage wins while training for Worlds at Vuelta a Espana

Richie Porte set to miss Vuelta a Espana team presentation because of gastroenteritis

Simon Yates on track for Vuelta a Espana in final countdown

The third Grand Tour of the season will get underway on Saturday with an 8km time trial in Malaga. This Vuelta is considered one of the toughest with nine summit finishes and two individual time trials. There are six flat stages and four mid-mountain days, but the bulk of the climbing comes during the end of the second week.

Despite the challenges ahead, the riders and teams looked to be in a relaxed atmosphere as they sat and waited for the presentation at small tables and outside benches, mixing and mingling with one another.

View the gallery of images from the Vuelta a España team presentation above.