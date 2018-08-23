Vuelta a Espana team presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 Peter Sagan speaks with fans at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Ilnur Zakarin at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 World champion Peter Sagan signs autographs at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 Riders await the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 Vincenzo Nibai (Bahrain-Merida) at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 Bren Bookwalter (BMC) at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 UAE Team Emirates at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 Mitchelton-Scott at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 Mitchelton-Scott head to the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 Quick-Step Floors at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 Movistar at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 One of the Yates twins at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 RIders wait to be called up at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 Movistar team take the stage at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 Simon and Adam Yates at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 UAE Team Emirates with Dan Martin at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 Peter Sagan at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 Bren Bookwalter at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 Mitchelton-Scott at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 Riders ahead of the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 Mitchelton-Scott at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 Katusha-Alpecin at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 Katusha-Alpecin at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 Team Sky take photos with fans at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 BMC was without team leader Richie Porte due to ilness at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 Ilnur Zakarin at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 UAE Team Emirates at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the Vuelta a España team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The stars of the Vuelta a España were on display at the team presentation held in Malaga on Thursday. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Simon and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) waved to the crowds from the stage while also stopped to take pictures and sign autographs with fans outside the presentation area.

The third Grand Tour of the season will get underway on Saturday with an 8km time trial in Malaga. This Vuelta is considered one of the toughest with nine summit finishes and two individual time trials. There are six flat stages and four mid-mountain days, but the bulk of the climbing comes during the end of the second week.

Despite the challenges ahead, the riders and teams looked to be in a relaxed atmosphere as they sat and waited for the presentation at small tables and outside benches, mixing and mingling with one another.

View the gallery of images from the Vuelta a España team presentation above.