Start times for Vuelta a Espana opening time trial

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This year’s Vuelta a Espana will start with an individual time trial for the first time in almost a decade. The eight-kilometre test around the seaside resort of Malaga will not open up large gaps in the overall classification but will decide the first wearer of the leader's red jersey.

While the team time trial has been eschewed for an individual event this year, the evening start remains with Burgos BH’s Jorge Cubero the first down the ramp at 17:26 CET.

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) is the earliest of the general classification contenders to roll out at 17:44 and will look to set a benchmark for all of his rivals.

With defending champion Chris Froome not at the race, last year’s runner up Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) has the honour of being last to start his effort at 20:21 local time.

Vuelta a España stage 1 start times