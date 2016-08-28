Vuelta a Espana: Stage 9 highlights - Video

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep) drinks in victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Etixx-Quickstep added to its record in the Grand Tours with another stage victory and leader's jersey. This time it was David De La Cruz who copied the performance of Gianluca Brambilla in the Giro d'Italia, taking out the stage victory atop the Alto de Naranco and the overall race lead in the Vuelta a España.

De La Cruz's breakaway put enough time into the group of overnight race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to lead the Colombian by 22 seconds, with Alejandro Valverde in third at 41.

Etixx-Quickstep now have the best Grand Tour stage record in the WorldTour peloton - seven stage wins between the three Grand Tours and three different riders donning leaders' jerseys - Marcel Kittel (Giro), Gianluca Brambilla (Giro) and now De La Cruz.