On-board video captures Sagan’s sprint victory at the Vuelta a España

On-board video cameras are being used during the Vuelta a España and captured Peter Sagan’s final acceleration that won him the stage in Malaga.

Several front and rear facing cameras were used during the stage, with the highlights video also the capturing crashes, high-speed descents, fighting for position and the moment the riders dived through a dark, narrow underpass just a few kilometres from the finish.

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) crashed with 43km to go and the moment was caught on camera from a rider who was just behind the Frenchman and who crashed over the top of him. Fortunately he got up quickly and confirmed to his team via radio that he was not injured.

A front-facing camera was fitted to Koen de Kort's (Giant-Alpecin) bike and he lead out the sprint for teammate John Degenkolb. The video footage shows Degenkolb accelerate up the right side, while Sagan goes on the left at the same time with Bouhanni on his wheel.

The GoPro video cameras are being used by the 11 Velon teams in action at the Vuelta.

