Vuelta a Espana: Stage 21 highlights - Video
Froome wins his first Vuelta, while Trentin takes 4th stage win in Madrid
There were few surprises during the final parade into Madrid on stage 21 at the Vuelta a Espana, with Chris Froome, Team Sky and the rest of the peloton enjoying a leisurely ride into the Spanish city after three weeks of tenacious racing.
Champagne and beer were sipped as the riders made their way to the final circuits in town, where Quick-Step Floors and Matteo Trentin laid waste to any dreams of glory that the other sprinters may have had. After several active laps on the closing circuits, Quick-Step set up Trentin perfectly, and the Italian capitalised, jumping out of the bunch early and holding off charges from Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ) and Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) on the line while Froome and his team soaked up the Britons first Vuelta victory.
