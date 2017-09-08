Vuelta a Espana: Stage 19 highlights - Video

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thomas De Gendt scored Lotto Soudal's fourth stage win of the Vuelta a España with a perfectly timed sprint on stage 19 out of the breakaway. The win completed De Gendt's collection of at least one stage win in each Grand Tour as he beat Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) and Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida).

Chris Froome's Team Sky squad led him calmly to the finish, having neutralised a spirited yet futile attack from Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), keeping him comfortably in the race lead before the crucial stage to the Angliru on Saturday.