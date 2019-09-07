Vuelta a España stage 13 - Video highlights

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España ended with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) taking the stage win on the slopes of brutally tough slopes of Los Machucos ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), who extended his overall lead over all of his main GC rivals.

Roglič attacked twice inside the final kilometres with Miguel Ángel López (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) both losing time in the fight for the red jersey.

Pogačar was the only rider to hang onto Roglic when the Jumbo Visma rider increased the pace, and the young climber from UAE Team Emirates ended the day with his second stage win of the race and a much improved GC position.

Follow the action from stage 14 today on Cyclingnews.