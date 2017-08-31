Vuelta a Espana: Stage 12 highlights - Video

Tomasz Marczynski at the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) took his second stage victory of the 2017 Vuelta on Thursday's stage 12, jumping out of the main breakaway to take a solo win in Antequera. Dimenson Data's Omar Fraile settled for second place, winning the sprint among the chasers ahead of José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar).

The peloton, several minutes behind the break, saw plenty of action as Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador attacked on the final climb, while race leader Chris Froome (Sky) crashed twice on the descent.

Contador ultimately picked up 22 seconds on the main group of GC favourites minus Froome, while Froome came home a further 20 seconds down. While he handily retained his grip on the red jersey, second-placed Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) now sits within one minute of his GC lead.