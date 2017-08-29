Vuelta a Espana: Stage 10 highlights - Video

Matteo Trentin descending on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana, a 164.8km trek through Murcia, saw the race torn to bits on the descent from the Collado Bormejo. The breakaway was reduced to just two riders - local Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) on the treacherous descent, which began just 20km from the finish.

Rojas led the way as the chasers behind misjudged turns and narrowly avoided disaster and never could close the gap. The Movistar rider led out the sprint, but Trentin was too quick and easily claimed the victory, his second and his team's fourth stage win of the race.

In the peloton behind, Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing Team) attacked out of the group of race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) over the top of the Collado Bormejo and hurtled down the descent. The Irishman had none of Rojas' local knowledge, but still carved out a 29 second advantage by the line, pulling himself to within 39 seconds of Froome and tying Esteban Chaves for second.