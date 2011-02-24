Vouilloz's role at Lapierre evolves

Nicolas Vouilloz on his way to winning the Urge Cabo Verde - his first victory of the 2011 season. (Image credit: Team LaPierre / Pure Agency)

Ten-time downhill World Champion Nicolas Vouilloz is taking on a new role at Lapierre Bicycles for 2011. He will work with the bike manufacturer to focus on product development and event presence as well as continuing to race for the team.

"His feedback and analysis are invaluable to Lapierre's engineers and integral to the growth of future products," read a press release from Lapierre. "Nico's new role will allow R&D to better liaise with the partners and team riders as products get developed and tested throughout the year."

Vouilloz dominated the downhill mountain bike scene from 1992 to 2002, when he won his junior and elite World titles and also 16 World Cups. After years hiatus from the sport, he returned to some downhill competition in 2007 at a World Cup in Switzerland. He still gets his tires muddy in competition. For example, earlier this month, he participated in and won the Urge Cabo Verde downhill, which featured many top downhillers.

Vouilloz will be an ambassador for Lapierre at major international and French mountain bike events.

Still a fundamental part of the Lapierre downhill team, the Frenchman will make appearances - some on a bike, some in the team pit - at the Enduro Offroad Cassis, Sea Otter Classic, Megavalanche, Free Raid Classic, Crankworx and perhaps a few European World Cups.