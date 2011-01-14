New kit for Lapierre International team
Blenkinsop kicks off racing season with victory
Team Lapierre International presented its downhill and enduro mountain bike team and kit for 2011. Sam Blenkinsop, Sam Flockhart, Cameron Cole, Loic Bruni and Nicolas Vouilloz are sporting new black and orange and white colors for this season.
Cole and Blenkinsop have been hitting the dirt early. Cole will race the third round of the New Zealand Downhill Mountain Bike Cup in Rotorua while his teammate Blenkinsop has already been racing the New Zealand series; he logged his first win at the opening round in Tauranga last weekend and will compete again in Napier for round two this weekend.
Roman Favoino and Andy Ward are new to the staff side of the Lapierre International team. Favoino will serve as "race consultant". As the well known manager of Team Lapierre Playbiker Italy, he brings a wealth of experience to the squad while Ward is an established mechanic on the World Cup circuit.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy