New kit for Lapierre International team

Image 1 of 3 Cameron Cole training with the new Lapierre Pendbox DH bike (Image credit: Nick Middleton) Image 2 of 3 The 2011 Lapierre International Team race kit (Image credit: Nick Middleton) Image 3 of 3 Mechanic Andy Ward joins Lapierre International for 2011. (Image credit: Nick Middleton)

Team Lapierre International presented its downhill and enduro mountain bike team and kit for 2011. Sam Blenkinsop, Sam Flockhart, Cameron Cole, Loic Bruni and Nicolas Vouilloz are sporting new black and orange and white colors for this season.

Cole and Blenkinsop have been hitting the dirt early. Cole will race the third round of the New Zealand Downhill Mountain Bike Cup in Rotorua while his teammate Blenkinsop has already been racing the New Zealand series; he logged his first win at the opening round in Tauranga last weekend and will compete again in Napier for round two this weekend.

Roman Favoino and Andy Ward are new to the staff side of the Lapierre International team. Favoino will serve as "race consultant". As the well known manager of Team Lapierre Playbiker Italy, he brings a wealth of experience to the squad while Ward is an established mechanic on the World Cup circuit.