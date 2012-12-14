Vos contemplates mountain bike racing

Image 1 of 3 The home crowd, the form and the course all pointed to a Marianne Vos win and the rider didn't let the home crowd down with a stunning win in the women's worlds road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Rabobank-Liv/giant team leader Marianne Vos won the Olympic gold medal and the elite women’s World Championship in 2012. (Image credit: Giant Bicycles) Image 3 of 3 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) is the scratch race world champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

What do you do if you're an accomplished road, 'cross and track racer? If you are Marianne Vos, you think about racing your mountain bike, too.

The current women's road world champion said that she is considering racing her mountain bike next season although she does not plan to compete in the full World Cup circuit due to an already busy road season.

"I see 2013 more like a year in which I can see what my options are," sais Vos according to www.wielerland.nl.

"Afterwards, we will take stock and see if there are an opportunities at a top international level, so that I could possibly come on the [mountain] bike to the Olympic Games in Rio."

She mentioned how much she has enjoyed mountain biking. When racing as a junior, she won the Dutch mountain bike national championships three times (2002-2004).

She has also proven her off-road bike handling skills by winning the cyclo-cross Worlds five times. In 2013, she will race primarily on the road for the Rabobank Liv / Giant Team.