Vos contemplates mountain bike racing

What do you do if you're an accomplished road, 'cross and track racer? If you are Marianne Vos, you think about racing your mountain bike, too.
The current women's road world champion said that she is considering racing her mountain bike next season although she does not plan to compete in the full World Cup circuit due to an already busy road season.
"I see 2013 more like a year in which I can see what my options are," sais Vos according to www.wielerland.nl.
"Afterwards, we will take stock and see if there are an opportunities at a top international level, so that I could possibly come on the [mountain] bike to the Olympic Games in Rio."
She mentioned how much she has enjoyed mountain biking. When racing as a junior, she won the Dutch mountain bike national championships three times (2002-2004).
She has also proven her off-road bike handling skills by winning the cyclo-cross Worlds five times. In 2013, she will race primarily on the road for the Rabobank Liv / Giant Team.
