Volta a Catalunya stage 7 highlights - Video
Quintana wins the overall title
It was an exciting finale stage 7 at the Volta a Catalunya that saw Nairo Quintana (Movistar) become the third Colombian to win the overall title on Sunday. He finished the WorldTour race seven seconds ahead of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and 17 seconds ahead of Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep).
The stage victory on a hilly final stage through Montjuic Park in Barcelona went to Katusha’s Alexei Tcatevich, one of the last survivors of a day-long break. He won the stage ahead of Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling).
