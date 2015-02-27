Voigt hired as ambassador for Tour of California

Image 1 of 5 Jens Voigt (Trek) after breaking the Hour Record (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Jens Voigt (Trek) was given a special hat from the Breckenridge organisers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Jens Voigt (Trek) has a special jersey in his farewell race (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 Shut up legs: Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) on the attack (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Most agressive Jens Voigt (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

AEG, the organisers of the Tour of California, announced today that retired racer Jens Voigt has been brought on as an ambassador for the race, allowing him to continue his involvement in the sport after having competed in all nine previous editions of the race.

Voigt will be a member of the race's management team, providing input into the race operations, as well as acting as an on-air analyst for the live coverage of the race on NBC Sports. He will also have a daily segment on the live Tour Tracker and take part in the events prior to the start of the race in Sacramento and in the awards ceremonies after the stages.

"We couldn't be prouder or happier," race executive director Kristin Bachochin said. "We will have a better race organisation with Jens."

Voigt will also take part in the L'Etape California, which will take place on May 16, on the day of the Mt. Baldy stage. Amateur riders will have a chance to tackle some of the same roads over which the professional men will race later in the day. There will be two rides, an 80-mile route and a 40-mile route, both finishing on top of Mt. Baldy. Entry into L'Etape will include special front-row seating at the finish for the men's stage.

"I'm very happy to stay not only in cycling, but with the people of the Tour of California, and to stay connected to the fans. I will get to spend even more time interacting with the fans than I would be if I was racing. It also gives me a reason to keep riding my bike. I hope I don't get dropped by riders going up Mt. Baldy in L'Etape."

For more information on L'Etape, visit the race web site.