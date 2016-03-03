Viviani to concentrate on Spring Classics in 2017
Italian combining road and track in 2016 with Rio Olympics in mind
Although he had only just climbed off his bike after helping Italy break a national team pursuit record that had stood for 20 years, Elia Viviani confirmed to Cyclingnews that he already has one eye on the 2017 Classics campaign.
As he warmed-down from Italy’s 3:57.800 effort Viviani said that he would head straight from the UCI Track World Championships in London to Tirreno-Adriatico, swapping national service for his Team Sky duties.
