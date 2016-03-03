Viviani to concentrate on Spring Classics in 2017

Image 1 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) takes his first win of the season at Dubai Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) give thumbs up after winning stage 2 at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Elia Viviani arrives at the stage start (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 5 A very happy Elia Viviani after stage 2 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) at the camp in Mallorca

Although he had only just climbed off his bike after helping Italy break a national team pursuit record that had stood for 20 years, Elia Viviani confirmed to Cyclingnews that he already has one eye on the 2017 Classics campaign.

As he warmed-down from Italy’s 3:57.800 effort Viviani said that he would head straight from the UCI Track World Championships in London to Tirreno-Adriatico, swapping national service for his Team Sky duties.



