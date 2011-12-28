Viviani hoping for track success at London 2012 Olympics

Stage winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

After a highly promising start to his professional career, Liquigas-Cannondale rider Elia Viviani has outlined some ambitious plans for 2012, which are set to take in some prestigious early season targets before an assualt on the ominium race at the London Olympics in the summer. Eight victories in 2011 gave notice of the 22-year-old Italian's potential and, buoyed by his success, he is now launching a twin-pronged attack on both road and track.

According to Biciciclismo, Gazetta dello Sport is reporting that Viviani's early season schedule will be a mixture of road and track races. He'll start off at the Tour de San Luis before taking in the GP Etruscan Cup, the Giro Reggio Calabria, the London track World Cup, Giro Sardegna and Paris-Nice. He'll then focus his attention to the Track World Championships in Australia in early April, his first major target of the year.

Viviani's performances there will then dictate the remainder of his season. If he qualifies for the Olympic Games, the omnium in London will become his main summer target. If he fails to make the Italian team then he will instead focus on the Giro d'Italia in his homeland.