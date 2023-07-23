Cavendish and Vinokourov to discuss future plans as Tour de France ends in Paris

Mark Cavendish and Astana Qazaqstan team manager Alexander Vinokourov will meet on Sunday in Paris when the Tour de France finishes in the French capital to discuss the Manxman’s race programme for 2023, with the idea of Cavendish racing on in 2024 and even returning to the Tour de France also up for discussion.

“I hope we will talk about it when we meet in Paris and we can talk calmly face to face,” Vinokourov told Cyclingnews, insisting that nothing has been decided about Cavendish possibly changing his plan to retire this season and so race on in 2024.

Cavendish broke his collarbone after crashing heavily on stage 8 of the Tour de France, forcing him to abandon the race as he searched for a record breaking 35th stage victory.

He had announced during the Giro d’Italia that he would retire at the end of the season but there has been considerable speculation that he may now continue, with Vinokourov telling L’Équipe he would offer the Briton a contract renewal for 2024.

Vinokourov confirmed to Cyclingnews that Cavendish will be in Paris on Sunday, when the Tour de France ends on the Champs Elysees and they will meet to discuss the rest of the season.

Cavendish’s recovery after his complex collarbone fracture and subsequent surgery continues and he has already started on the hometrainer, Vinokourov said.

“We’re hoping he’ll get back racing before the end of the year,” Vinokourov said. “Maybe in September. He still needs another two or three weeks of rest."

Cavendish is on the long list for Great Britain for the World Road Championships in Glasgow but is unlikely to recover in time. It has yet to be decided which races Cavendish could do with Astana Qazaqstan in the final part of the 2023 season.

“We’ll talk it through, I’ve got a few ideas in mind,” Vinokourov said. “But certainly our aim is for Mark to be back before the end of the season.”

As for 2024 and Cavendish putting off his retirement to race on and perhaps ride the Tour de France one last time, Vinokourov insisted the subject has not yet been broached.

“I hope we can talk about that as well on Sunday. Whether he wants to go on, whether he doesn’t...we’ll see,” Vinokourov concluded.